Russia’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s claim that his country was abandoned by Moscow following Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinyan recently criticized the Russian-Armenian strategic partnership and signaled a significant shift in foreign policy away from its traditional ally.

Armenia’s rival, Azerbaijan, declared complete control over Nagorno-Karabakh after a sudden offensive, prompting Pashinyan’s accusations. However, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has categorically rejected his statements, stating that they contain unacceptable attacks on Russia and will not be tolerated.

The Ministry further emphasized that Yerevan’s leadership is making a grave error by deliberately attempting to sever Armenia’s deep-rooted and diverse ties with Russia. It labeled Pashinyan’s approach as short-sighted and inconsistent.

Moreover, Moscow believes that Pashinyan has been systematically undermining Russian-Armenian relations, thus putting Armenia at risk of becoming a pawn in the West’s geopolitical games. Despite Armenia’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led alliance committed to defending its members under attack, Moscow abstained from assisting Armenia during the recent Azeri attacks. This decision was based on the fact that Armenia itself had recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan during a ceasefire in the 2020 war.

It is worth noting that Armenia is home to a Russian military base in Gyumri, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region following the 44-day war in 2020. However, the Kremlin has indicated that it is unclear how long Russian peacekeepers will remain in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s victory. Their main role has been to facilitate dialogue between the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Azerbaijani authorities.

