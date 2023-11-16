Recent events at Dagestan airport have brought to light the global tensions resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, members of Moscow’s Jewish community were not surprised by the antisemitic riot that took place. Shulamit, a teacher at a Jewish school, expressed her disappointment in the actions of the rioters, stating that they are fueled by hatred and ignorance. Despite the unpleasantness of the situation, she emphasized the importance of maintaining humanity and not succumbing to provocations.

The Russian police have reported the arrest of 60 individuals suspected of violently storming the airport with the intention to attack Jewish passengers. During the chaotic events, four police officers were injured while trying to restore order. The mob’s objective was to target Jews and Israelis who had arrived on a flight from Tel Aviv en route to Moscow.

It is noteworthy that the attack occurred despite Russia’s commitment to promoting tolerance among its diverse ethnic groups and religions. This incident raises questions about how effectively the Kremlin has been able to maintain this ideal.

Josef, a teacher wearing a kippa, described the attack as “frightening,” signifying the fear and apprehension experienced by the Jewish community. The tension between the large Muslim population of Russia, estimated at around 20 million, and the Jewish community, consisting of approximately 150,000 individuals, is palpable.

The blame for the attack has been directed towards “external interference,” with the Russian foreign affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova pointing to Ukraine as playing a significant role. However, Ukraine vehemently denies these accusations, claiming that Russia is attempting to shift responsibility. Kyiv’s foreign ministry spokesman emphasizes that the incident reflects the deep-rooted antisemitism within Russian society and its elites.

Furthermore, it is important to note that this incident is not an isolated one in the region. It follows other recent attacks, including the reported arson at a Jewish center in Nalchik, further exacerbating the tensions in the North Caucasus.

Amidst these troubling events, the director of the Moscow Choral Synagogue, Ariel Razbegayev, calls for peace and coexistence among different religious communities in Russia. He asserts that political events should not disrupt the harmony within the country and expresses his lack of surprise at the riot, suggesting that its occurrence could have been predicted.

FAQ

1. What triggered the antisemitic riot at Dagestan airport?

The riot at Dagestan airport was a result of heightened global tensions stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

2. How many people were arrested in connection with the attack?

60 individuals have been arrested by Russian police for their suspected involvement in the violent storming of the airport.

3. Were any police officers injured during the incident?

Four police officers sustained injuries while attempting to restore order during the riot.

4. Did the Ukrainian government orchestrate the mob?

Ukraine denies any involvement in the antisemitic riot and accuses Russia of attempting to shift responsibility.

5. Are there any other recent incidents of attacks on Jewish communities in the region?

Yes, there have been reports of an arson attack at a Jewish center in Nalchik, adding to the growing tensions in the North Caucasus region.

Sources: timesofisrael.com