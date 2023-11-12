Russian-Brokered Talks in Moscow Spark Controversy Over Hamas Presence

In a move that has caused outrage among Israeli officials, Moscow recently hosted a delegation from Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist political party and militant group. The delegation, led by Musa Abu Marzouk, head of Hamas’s International Relations Office, arrived in Moscow to discuss the ongoing war with Israel. The meeting was attended by Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy foreign minister of Iran, which is Hamas’s chief sponsor.

The stated purpose of the visit was to discuss ways to stop what Hamas refers to as “Zionist crimes supported by the United States and the West.” The delegation also expressed appreciation for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position and the efforts of Russian diplomacy.

Israel, however, strongly criticized Russia for hosting representatives of Hamas, labeling the group as a terrorist organization. The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the move, emphasizing that Hamas is even worse than ISIS. The ministry called on Moscow to immediately expel the Hamas leaders, accusing them of being responsible for the deaths of over 1,400 Israelis and the kidnapping of more than 220 Israelis, including innocent civilians.

This meeting is not an isolated incident in the growing tension between Russia and Israel. Israel has expressed its displeasure with Russia’s role in the war against Hamas, asserting that Moscow has taken unbalanced positions against the Jewish state. The two countries have clashed over a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire, as well as Russia’s criticism of Israel’s military campaign.

Furthermore, Moscow’s ties with Tehran are strengthening, as Iran announced its close proximity to finalizing a free-trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, led by Russia. The deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Russia also held a meeting to discuss ways to promote multilateralism and international peace and security.

While the original article primarily focuses on the controversy surrounding the Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow, this alternative article offers a broader perspective on the tensions between Russia, Israel, and Iran. It highlights the growing concerns of Israeli officials and sheds light on the expanding bilateral ties between Moscow and Tehran.