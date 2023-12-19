Moscow’s Holiday Spirit Defies Wartime Reality

As winter engulfs Moscow, the capital city glows with a holiday spirit that belies its status as a wartime capital. Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where Russian casualties continue to mount, Moscow remains largely untouched by the waves of military conscription that have affected other regions of Russia. With a large city budget and a thriving cultural scene, residents are able to put the brutal conflict to the west out of their minds and enjoy the festivities.

In the Kremlin, the mood is particularly buoyant. President Vladimir Putin, in his annual news conference and call-in show, expressed confidence and even levity. He boasted about Russia’s economic resilience in the face of Western sanctions and declared that victory in Ukraine was inevitable. The contrast to his previous appearances, when the tide of battle seemed against Russia, is stark.

Moreover, Putin’s recent international travels to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been hailed as a triumph, defying attempts to isolate Russia. The Russian media has praised these visits as evidence that Russia is not alone in the world. While some Russians raised concerns about inflation during the call-in show, overall the economy has shown remarkable strength. The ruble remains strong and Russian companies have taken advantage of the departure of international brands.

With a reelection on the horizon, Putin’s supporters are boasting of Russia’s achievements and its ability to thrive under external pressure. They argue that Russia’s long history has prepared it for such challenges. Yet critics point out that this development has come at the expense of women and LGBTQ people, as traditional values have been prioritized.

While Moscow celebrates, the situation in the heartland might be less rosy. Inflation and soaring consumer prices have eroded the living standards of many. The national budget remains fragile, heavily dependent on oil prices that have slumped. Additionally, a recent report by the U.S. Treasury Department indicates concerns about Russia’s financial stability.

Despite these challenges, the holiday spirit in Moscow remains resolute. Muscovites queue for tickets to shows, party at techno events, and revel in the festive light displays. For many, the war seems distant, and the positive emotions brought about by cultural events far outweigh the concerns about the conflict to the west. As one Moscow resident put it, “The entire war is to Russia’s benefit. The situation in the world is to Russia’s benefit.”