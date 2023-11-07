In a surprising turn of events, Russia has declined to investigate the plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group. The Brazilian aircraft investigation authority, CENIPA, reached out to Russian authorities to inquire about launching a probe under UN civil aviation rules. However, Russian authorities informed CENIPA that they had no immediate plans for such an investigation, citing that it was only a recommendation, not an obligation.

The decision by Russia to forgo collaborating with CENIPA has raised eyebrows among aviation safety experts and fuelled speculation about the Kremlin’s potential involvement in the crash. While Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed rumors of foul play as an “absolute lie,” the lack of transparency surrounding the incident only intensifies the suspicion.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was one of ten individuals onboard the Brazilian-made Embraer Legacy 600 jet that crashed in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow. Although Russian officials initiated an investigation into air traffic violations following the crash, they have been tight-lipped about any other details pertaining to the cause of the tragedy.

Experts such as U.S. aviation safety consultant John Cox and former U.S. air crash investigator Jeff Guzzetti expressed concerns that Russia’s refusal to allow an international investigation will undermine the transparency of their own probe into Prigozhin’s death. This hesitation to work with CENIPA may lead to further speculation and suspicions about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

With Russia’s decision, the world is left wondering why they have chosen to keep the investigation solely within their own hands. As rumors and theories continue to circulate, it remains to be seen if Russia’s internal investigation will reveal the true cause of the unfortunate plane crash that claimed Yevgeny Prigozhin’s life.