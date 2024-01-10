New Party in Moscow Met with Controversy and Legal Battles

A recent party hosted by Russian TV presenter, Anastasia Ivleeva, has sparked a wave of controversy and legal action. Guests were encouraged to attend the event wearing minimal clothing, leading to public denunciation and claims of moral damages. This scandal comes at a time when conservative sentiment in Russia is on the rise.

The event, which took place at a Moscow nightclub, gained attention after photos from the party circulated on social media. The invitations described the dress code as “almost naked,” which caused uproar among conservative legislators, bloggers, and the public. Many argued that the images were inappropriate and unpatriotic, especially considering Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine.

One of the most noteworthy attendees was rapper Vacio, who made headlines for wearing only a sock around his genitals and two on his feet. He was later sentenced to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct and fined $22,000 for allegedly spreading “LGBTQ propaganda” in a video. Vacio’s actions further fueled the controversy surrounding the party.

In response to the backlash, several prominent figures in Russian pop-culture have publicly apologized for attending the event. However, this has not appeased those who believe that the party was in violation of societal norms and traditional values.

Despite the moral outrage, a court in Moscow rejected a class-action lawsuit against Ivleeva seeking $11 million in moral damages. The court ruled that there was no record of Ivleeva living in the district, which led to jurisdictional grounds for dismissing the case. It remains to be seen if the plaintiffs will attempt to file the lawsuit elsewhere.

In addition to the legal battles, another Moscow court ordered the nightclub where the scandalous party took place to be shut down due to violations of sanitary regulations. This development further highlights the repercussions faced by the organizers of the event.

Overall, this incident highlights the ongoing tension in Russian society regarding conservative values and societal norms. The controversy surrounding Ivleeva’s party and the legal actions taken against its attendees serve as a reflection of the larger cultural and political climate in the country.