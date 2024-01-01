Moscow Court Sentences Men for Poetry Protest, Sparking Outrage and International Criticism

A Moscow court has handed down lengthy prison sentences to two men for their involvement in a poetry recital that criticized Russia’s campaign in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin, 33, was sentenced to seven years for reciting a poem, while Yegor Shtovba, 23, received a five and a half-year sentence for attending the protest. The court proceedings took place under heavy security, with the defendants seen behind a glass partition.

The trial drew attention when Kamardin, prior to his sentencing, delivered a poem that described poetry as “gut-wrenching” and often disliked by those who prefer order. The courtroom erupted in cries of “Shame!” from supporters, some of whom were later detained by police outside the court building.

Critics argue that the Russian authorities have been cracking down on any form of protest against the offensive in Ukraine, effectively outlawing dissent. Thousands have been detained for minor acts of protest, with criticism of the state’s actions being deemed as inciting hatred or threatening state security.

Kamardin, who claims to have been raped by police officers during his detention, as well as coerced into filming an apology video, expressed his lack of awareness that his actions had broken the law and pleaded for mercy. Similarly, Shtovba maintained his innocence in court, asking the judge what crime he had committed by simply reading poetry.

These harsh sentences have sparked outrage both domestically and internationally, with Germany’s foreign ministry condemning the verdict and accusing the Russian government of suppressing freedom of expression. The trials of ordinary Russians protesting against the offensive have mostly gone unnoticed, unlike those involving prominent figures of opposition.

The sentencing of Kamardin and Shtovba adds to a list of heavy punishments imposed on Russians who have dared to speak out against the government’s actions in Ukraine. Observers have criticized these trials as absurd and a violation of basic human rights.

FAQ:

1. What were the men sentenced for?

The two men, Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba, were sentenced for their involvement in a poetry recital against the Ukraine campaign during an anti-mobilization protest. Kamardin received a seven-year sentence for reciting a poem, and Shtovba was sentenced to five and a half years for attending the protest.

2. What were the charges against them?

Both men were convicted of “inciting hatred” and “calling for activities threatening state security.”

3. Why were these sentences controversial?

The sentences have sparked controversy due to the perception that the Russian authorities are suppressing freedom of expression and targeting individuals who voice dissenting opinions against the offensive in Ukraine. Critics argue that such harsh punishment for poetry recitals and peaceful protests is disproportionate and violates basic human rights.

4. How has the international community reacted to the verdict?

Germany’s foreign ministry criticized the verdict, accusing the Russian government of stifling freedom of expression. The sentencing has also drawn attention to the broader issue of human rights and authoritarianism in Russia.

Sources:

– [German foreign ministry condemns Moscow court verdict](https://www.reuters.com/world/us/germany-condemns-moscow-court-verdict-opposing-ukraine-war-2022-11-17/) (Reuters)