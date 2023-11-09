In a calculated move to assert their power, Ukrainian forces launched a retaliatory attack on Russian targets, resulting in significant damages. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia took a dramatic turn on Saturday when a Russian Kalibr missile carrier was destroyed in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-occupied Crimea. Commander Mykola Oleshchuk of the Ukrainian Air Forces confirmed the destruction of the ship, which was docked at the Zaliv shipyard in the city of Kerch.

Although the exact name of the vessel was not disclosed by Oleshchuk, sources suggest that it was the Askold, one of Russia’s newest missile carriers. The attack was planned with precision, resembling the accuracy of a surgical scalpel, according to Oleshchuk. This indicates the Ukrainian pilot’s use of advanced French SCALP cruise missiles.

Furthermore, Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian ammo depot in Sedove, causing a series of powerful explosions along the Azov Sea coast in the Donetsk region. Reports from Petro Andriyushchenko, an advisor to the exiled mayor of Mariupol, indicated that the warehouse was severely damaged and beyond salvage. Videos shared on social media platforms showcased the intense detonations, although their authenticity could not be verified.

Subsequently, Russian forces launched a counterattack, utilizing cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Army General Staff reported that they successfully destroyed two missiles and 15 drones out of the total 28. Fortunately, the majority of these projectiles were aimed at the Odesa and Kherson regions, limiting the damage to the city center and unused industrial buildings.

The consequences of these attacks were severe, with residential buildings and a museum in the historic part of Odesa suffering damage from the blast wave. The UNESCO World Heritage Site incurred significant losses, and the port infrastructure was also targeted, resulting in damage to warehouses, unloading equipment, and grain trucks. Eight individuals were reported injured in the attacks.

These recent events mark a dangerous escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, further exacerbating tensions between the two nations. As the situation continues to unfold, international observers remain hopeful for a peaceful resolution while acknowledging the volatility of the region.