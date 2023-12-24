Moscow Fails to Approve Pro-Peace Candidate for Presidential Election

Moscow’s Central Electoral Commission has rejected the candidacy of Yekaterina Duntsova, a former journalist and city councillor who campaigned for peace and democratic processes, due to errors in her documents. The decision means that Duntsova may no longer be able to run as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election, which is widely expected to be won by President Vladimir Putin.

Duntsova’s application was rejected by the commission’s chief, Ella Pamfilova, who stated that the decision was unanimous. Duntsova had filed documents to run as an independent candidate and was required to provide evidence of a meeting where at least 500 people backed her candidacy. However, the commission determined that the necessary requirements had not been met.

In response to the rejection, Duntsova expressed her intention to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. She also called on the liberal party Yabloko to nominate her as its candidate, stating that Russians should have a choice in the election. However, Yabloko’s co-founder, Grigory Yavlinsky, announced that the party will not be nominating any candidate.

The rejection of Duntsova’s candidacy raises questions about the extent of democratic opposition in the upcoming election. With the sidelining of opposition figures in recent years and the strict requirements for independent candidates, the political landscape appears to favor established parties. However, Duntsova emphasized the importance of running as a candidate, as it provides a legal opportunity for citizens to express their disagreement with the current authorities.

As it stands, 29 people have filed to run for the presidency, including Boris Nadezhdin, a lawmaker nominated by the “Civic Initiative” party. Nadezhdin, known as a peace candidate, has been vocal about ending the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

It remains to be seen how the rejection of Duntsova’s candidacy will impact the overall dynamics of the election. As the race continues to unfold, the world will be watching to see how it reflects the political climate in Russia and the extent of choice available to its citizens.

FAQ

Q: Why was Yekaterina Duntsova’s candidacy rejected?

A: The Russian Central Electoral Commission rejected Duntsova’s candidacy due to errors in her documents.

Q: Can Duntsova appeal the decision?

A: Yes, Duntsova has stated her intention to file an appeal with the Supreme Court against the rejection of her candidacy.

Q: Will Yabloko nominate Duntsova as its candidate?

A: No, Yabloko has announced that it will not be nominating any candidate for the upcoming presidential election.