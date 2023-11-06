At least six people, including a young girl, were killed in a deadly airstrike carried out by the Kremlin against Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The airstrike targeted a school building and a residential tower, causing extensive damage and injuring dozens of people. Despite the rescue efforts of more than 350 individuals, including emergency services personnel, survivors were still being sought amidst the rubble.

Witnesses in Kryvyi Rih reported the absence of air raid sirens before the missiles struck, leaving residents with little time to take cover. Natalia Balaba, a resident of the city, expressed the shock and fear experienced by her and her husband when the missiles hit, shattering the windows of their apartment and causing widespread destruction.

While the motive behind Russia’s attack on Kryvyi Rih remains unclear, Ukrainian officials have emphasized that there were no military targets in the vicinity. The head of the local defense council described the bombardment as a “terrorist attack.” This is not the first time Kryvyi Rih has been targeted, as a similar attack occurred in June, claiming the lives of 11 people.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not provided any comment on the situation in Kryvyi Rih, despite overwhelming evidence of Russia’s involvement in targeting civilian infrastructure. In response to drone strikes carried out by Ukraine against Moscow, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced an intensification of attacks. Ukrainian President Zelensky stated that the war was gradually returning to Russia’s territory and its symbolic centers and military bases, considering it a natural and fair process.

Amidst the escalating conflict, there is a growing concern over the impact on civilians. Russian bombardments in Ukraine have resulted in the destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, churches, and power plants, claiming the lives of thousands of innocent bystanders. Ukrainian officials argue that their attempted drone strikes on Moscow were aimed at reminding Russians of the war’s proximity and impact.

As the violence continues to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, it is imperative to recognize the devastating consequences faced by ordinary people caught in the crossfire. Each attack further deepens the human tragedy and highlights the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to this conflict.