Moscow, Russia – Due to an alleged drone attack, all three major airports in Moscow were briefly shut down early Saturday morning, causing temporary disruptions in flight operations. Russian state media reported that the incident was attributed to Ukraine, and officials blamed the neighboring country for a series of similar strikes targeting the Russian capital and surrounding areas.

The airports affected by the temporary shutdown were Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo – the main air transportation hubs serving the city. Flights were suspended for over an hour as a precautionary measure following the reported drone incident.

The specific details of the attack remain unclear. According to reports, a drone was shot down over the Istra district of the Moscow region, located approximately 50 kilometers west of Red Square. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated that no casualties or damages were immediately reported.

Various videos emerged on Russian Telegram channels, allegedly showing the Russian air defense system successfully intercepting the drone. The footage, captured by home security cameras, depicted a parked car outside a suburban residence, with its alarm activated shortly after two audible blasts were heard.

While the Russian defense ministry promptly attributed the attack to Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have yet to confirm or deny any involvement. The confrontation between Russia and Ukraine has seen a recent escalation in drone attacks, with both sides employing this tactic to strike strategic targets.

This incident comes after Ukraine claimed responsibility for recent strikes on Russian military assets located far behind the front lines. It was also reported that the Ukrainian military successfully destroyed a key Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system in occupied Crimea.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has prompted concerns about the spread of violence and instability in the region. Questions surrounding the ability to maintain airport security and protect civilian infrastructure are arising, as both countries continue to engage in strategic attacks.