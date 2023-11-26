Moscow Puts Meta Spokesperson on Wanted List, Amid Growing Tensions

Russia’s interior ministry has taken an unprecedented step by adding Andy Stone, spokesperson of U.S. tech giant Meta, to its wanted list. This move comes amidst escalating tensions between the two countries. The Russian state-owned news agency, TASS, reported that Stone is now considered a fugitive under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The exact reasons for his inclusion on the list have not been disclosed.

One significant factor that has strained the relationship between Russia and Meta is the all-out invasion of Ukraine by Moscow in 2022. In response to this aggression, the Russian government officially labeled Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, as a “terrorist and extremist” organization. This categorization has paved the way for stronger legal measures against Meta’s users within Russia.

As part of the fallout from this conflict, Western social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, were banned in Russia. These platforms can now only be accessed by Russian citizens through the use of virtual private networks (VPNs). This restrictive measure has not only impacted ordinary users but has also made it increasingly difficult for tech companies like X (formerly known as Twitter) to maintain operations within the country.

In addition to the controversy surrounding Stone’s inclusion on the Russian wanted list, recent developments indicate a growing escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russian authorities claimed to have successfully downed 24 Ukrainian drones, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining a military advantage on the ground. This occurred just a day after Russia launched its most significant aerial attack against Ukraine yet, deploying 75 Shahed drones as part of their offensive strategy.

At this point, it remains unclear how the situation between Meta’s spokesperson and Russian authorities will unfold. The arrest warrant undoubtedly adds another layer of complexity to the already tense relationship between the United States and Russia. As global tensions continue to rise, it is essential to closely monitor further developments in this ongoing saga.

