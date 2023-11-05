Israeli Forces Kill Armed Infiltrators from Lebanon as Tensions Rise on the Border

Israeli forces engaged in clashes with armed infiltrators who crossed the border from Lebanon on Monday. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that two gunmen were killed during the confrontation, while a third managed to flee back into Lebanon. The incident occurred near the northern Bedouin Israeli town of Arab al-Aramshe and the Lebanese village of Dhayra.

These clashes come amid escalating tensions in the region following a major attack by the Palestinian Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip. In response to the attack, the IDF launched retaliatory strikes on southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of four Hezbollah members.

The Gaza Strip-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the armed infiltration, stating that it was part of the ongoing conflict between Israel and terror groups in Gaza.

Residents of 28 towns near the Lebanon border were ordered by the IDF’s Home Front Command to seek shelter in bomb shelters until further notice.

The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya confirmed that six people were injured in the clashes, with one individual in critical condition and another in serious condition.

In response to the infiltration, the IDF deployed combat helicopters and drones to carry out strikes against three Hezbollah posts in the area. The army also conducted artillery shelling in the region.

Hezbollah has vowed to seek revenge for the deaths of its members and threatened further retaliation. The terror group’s involvement in the clashes raises concerns that it may open up a second front against Israel.

Tensions have been mounting between Israel and Hezbollah in recent months, with increased Hezbollah presence along the Lebanese border. The situation remains volatile as both sides continue to assert their authority in the region.