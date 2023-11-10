Morocco has witnessed significant economic growth since the ascension of King Mohammed VI to the throne in 1999. While the country still faces challenges of poverty and inequality, the king’s economic reforms have attracted foreign investment and transformed Morocco into an economic powerhouse in Africa.

King Mohammed VI has pursued policies that have expanded the industrial base and created new opportunities for investment. This has led to the establishment of major projects and industries, such as mining, banking, retail, renewable energy, and telecoms ventures. The king’s royal holding company, Almada, has played a pivotal role in expanding investments both within Morocco and across Africa.

However, despite the positive economic changes, challenges still remain. The recent earthquake in the High Atlas mountains has highlighted the uneven development across the country. While cities such as Tangier and Casablanca boast modern infrastructure like high-speed trains, remote villages in the earthquake zone have been left isolated and marginalized. Donkeys have been used to navigate the mountain tracks and deliver aid to these impoverished communities.

The government has recognized the need to address this disparity and has pledged to boost investment and promote sustainable development in poorer and remote regions. Efforts are underway to ensure that no one is left behind in Morocco’s economic growth. The government aims to create equal opportunities for all its citizens and eradicate discrimination.

King Mohammed VI’s reign has also seen some political changes, albeit limited. In response to pro-democracy movements in neighboring countries, the king granted additional powers to the elected parliament. However, critics argue that the political class in Morocco remains co-opted, and the real power lies with the king and the old political establishment known as the “Makhzen.”

While King Mohammed VI has kept a low public profile, his economic initiatives have contributed to Morocco’s progress. The earthquake crisis has shown the need for increased visibility from government officials to ensure effective response and support for affected communities.

Overall, Morocco’s economic growth under King Mohammed VI has been remarkable, attracting investment and transforming the country’s economic landscape. However, it is crucial to address the existing disparities and ensure that all Moroccans benefit from the nation’s progress.