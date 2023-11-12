New Title: The Challenges of Disaster Response in Morocco

Morocco recently experienced a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake that claimed the lives of at least 2,901 people and caused widespread destruction. However, the government’s response to the disaster has been criticized for being inadequate and poorly coordinated. Many communities are still struggling to receive the support they need, with bodies trapped under rubble and limited access to aid. This tragic event has shed light on the challenges faced by Morocco’s political system and the difficulties in navigating its centralized decision-making structure.

One significant contributing factor to the sluggish response is the country’s constitutional monarchy, which concentrates power in the royal palace in Rabat. Decision-making processes are predominantly top-down, and lower-level officials often fear taking action without direct approval from the king. This hierarchy leads to bottlenecks in disaster response, as everything waits for one person to make a decision. This deference to the monarchy creates a culture in which officials are hesitant to take initiative, resulting in delays and inefficiencies.

The terrain in the affected areas, particularly in the Atlas Mountains, added to the challenges of the response. The isolated villages situated at high altitudes are difficult to reach, with only narrow, winding roads providing access. The limited infrastructure and geographical obstacles hindered rescue and relief operations, further emphasizing the need for swift and coordinated action.

The Spanish government was among the few to receive approval from Morocco to send aid and rescue teams. Private organizations, citizens, and neighboring communities played a crucial role in providing immediate support, often acting as the first responders. However, the lack of coordination between these groups and the official Moroccan civil protection service led to a fragmented and disorganized relief effort.

Frustrations among affected communities were amplified when authorities stockpiled aid and prevented outside volunteers from reaching those in need. Local groups and volunteers became essential in providing much-needed assistance and medical aid to remote villages. However, such efforts were often hindered by bureaucratic obstacles and resistance from border patrol officials. The absence of international organizations, such as the World Health Organization, further exacerbated the coordination challenges on the ground.

The Moroccan government’s response to natural disasters is not inherently flawed. For instance, the country efficiently implemented measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the swift implementation of mask mandates. However, the centralized system struggles to respond effectively to sudden and large-scale natural disasters, as seen in the case of the earthquake. The lack of warning and pre-planning left the authorities caught off guard, contributing to the delayed and inadequate response.

