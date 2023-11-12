Morocco Devastated by Major Earthquake: Recovery Efforts Begin

An extraordinarily powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 shook the nation of Morocco on Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The historic city of Marrakech was hit the hardest, as numerous buildings crumbled under the force of the tremors. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), this earthquake marks the most significant seismic event in this region of North Africa in over a century.

The earthquake occurred late in the evening in the High Atlas mountain range, with its epicenter located approximately 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakech. This bustling city, known for its rich history and popularity among tourists, was home to around 840,000 people at the time of the quake. The USGS reported that the earthquake originated at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 kilometers, which increased its impact on the surrounding areas.

Tragically, the earthquake resulted in the loss of over 600 lives, with an additional 329 individuals sustaining injuries. Among the injured are 51 individuals in critical condition, according to Morocco’s Interior Ministry as cited by state-run TV Al Aoula. As rescue teams rushed to the affected areas, many citizens spent the night outdoors, fearing aftershocks. Health authorities urged the public to donate blood to help the victims, while efforts were made to locate and rescue those trapped under the rubble.

The mountainous regions closest to the epicenter experienced the most significant casualties, as reaching these areas proved to be a challenge for rescue teams due to damaged roads. The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces called on residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential aftershocks, emphasizing the importance of safety measures in the face of continued seismic activity.

While earthquakes of this magnitude are rare in Morocco, the USGS noted that they are not entirely unexpected. In fact, there hasn’t been an earthquake of this scale within 500 kilometers of the affected region since 1900. The USGS warned of the likelihood of significant damage and a wide-reaching disaster due to the vulnerability of many structures in the area.

In the province near the epicenter, numerous buildings collapsed, leaving much devastation in their wake. Residents of the mountain village of Asni, located close to the epicenter, reported extensive damage to their homes. Efforts were immediately underway to rescue those buried beneath the rubble. Reports of aftershocks prompted thousands of people to flee their homes, seeking safety from potential further destruction.

The impact of the earthquake was also felt in Taroudant, a city further west. Residents recounted the terrifying experience of feeling the ground shake for approximately 20 seconds. As buildings quaked and doors swung open, people hurriedly evacuated their homes, seeking refuge from the ongoing aftershocks.

In Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the historic city suffered extensive damage to its buildings and walls. CNN researcher Benjamin Brown, who witnessed the earthquake firsthand, described the initial moments of confusion and subsequent panic as the scale of the disaster became apparent. Many residents were injured, requiring urgent medical attention. The city’s iconic red walls, dating back to the 12th century, also suffered significant structural damage.

As Morocco begins the challenging task of recovering from this devastating earthquake, the global community stands in solidarity, offering assistance and support. Efforts to restore affected areas and provide necessary aid to the victims will be ongoing. The strength and resilience of the Moroccan people will undoubtedly shine through as they rebuild their lives and communities in the face of this tragedy.

