Morocco’s Deliberate Approach to International Aid

Despite the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco, causing immense destruction and claiming thousands of lives, the Moroccan authorities have faced criticism for their selective acceptance of foreign aid. While search-and-rescue teams from the UK, Qatar, Spain, and the UAE have been allowed to operate on the ground, numerous offers from other governments have been put on hold.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake, the deadliest in over six decades, hit the High Atlas Mountains region, making access to the affected areas challenging. Qatar has sent humanitarian aid and rescue teams, while Spain has dispatched military search-and-rescue units. The UK and the UAE have also mobilized their resources for relief efforts.

However, countries such as Tunisia, Algeria, France, Germany, Italy, and Canada, along with the United Nations, have expressed their readiness to intervene but are awaiting a response from Moroccan authorities. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has offered its support through its agencies, but the Moroccan government has not yet requested their assistance.

Abdelmalek Alaoui, president of the Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence, emphasizes that the decision to be selective with aid acceptance is not driven by geopolitics. Instead, Morocco is focused on organizing and coordinating aid effectively to avoid logistical complications and ensure it reaches the impacted areas efficiently. Given the difficult terrain and limited access, uncoordinated aid could potentially hinder rescue operations.

The rescue efforts in the remote mountainous region have already proven to be complex. The combination of the army’s involvement and coordinating rescue operations with airlifting the wounded to hospitals highlights the challenges faced by responders in providing assistance.

While some countries, like Germany and France, have had rocky diplomatic relations with Morocco in the past, they have expressed their willingness to help and respect Morocco’s sovereign decision regarding aid.

In conclusion, Morocco’s deliberate approach to accepting international aid is aimed at ensuring efficient and well-coordinated relief operations in the face of a monumental natural disaster. The country welcomes all assistance but emphasizes the importance of organization and careful distribution to best serve the affected population.