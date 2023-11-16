New Report: Tragic Minibus Incident Claims Lives in Morocco

A devastating accident occurred in Morocco’s central province of Azilal, resulting in the death of all 24 passengers aboard a minibus. The incident took place when the minibus overturned while navigating a curve on its way to a local market in the town of Demnate. Tragically, the vehicle plummeted into a ravine, leading to the loss of multiple lives.

This heartbreaking accident serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by residents living in mountainous regions, particularly in Azilal province. Local NGO representative, Omar Majjane, highlighted that the minibus involved in the incident was not licensed, shedding light on a common problem in these areas.

According to Majjane, the passengers who lost their lives hailed from the village of Ait Tamlil, located south of Demnate. As authorities delve into the details of this tragic event, it is currently being considered one of the deadliest accidents in recent Moroccan history. Efforts are underway to carry out the necessary operations to properly lay the victims to rest.

While Morocco and its neighboring North African countries grapple with road accidents on a regular basis, it is essential to emphasize the severity of the issue. The National Road Safety Agency reports an annual average of 3,500 deaths resulting from road accidents in Morocco alone, equating to approximately 10 deaths per day. These alarming statistics demand attention and a comprehensive approach to ensure safer road conditions.

It is worth noting that this incident closely follows a bus crash in the eastern region of Casablanca last year, which claimed the lives of 23 individuals and left 36 others injured. These unfortunate occurrences underscore the pressing need for enhanced road safety measures and awareness campaigns throughout the country.

At this difficult time, our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims affected by this tragic minibus accident.