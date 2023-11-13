New Hope Rises: Morocco Explores Joining BRICS Summit

Amidst speculation and growing interest, Morocco is reportedly considering the possibility of joining the esteemed BRICS group of emerging economies. While there has been no formal request made by Morocco to join the bloc, rumors have been circulating regarding their potential involvement.

In a recent statement, South Africa’s foreign minister Anil Sooklal expressed that Morocco was among the nations seeking to join the BRICS group. However, the Moroccan state news agency MAP promptly refuted this claim, citing an unnamed diplomatic source. According to MAP, South Africa did not consult with Morocco before making such statements, casting doubt on the accuracy of the information.

The BRICS group currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. However, the expansion of the alliance will be discussed at the upcoming summit in South Africa, during which more than 40 countries are expected to express their interest in participation.

There have been complications in the relationship between Morocco and South Africa, primarily due to South Africa’s diplomatic support for the Algeria-backed Polisario front. This front seeks to establish an independent state in Western Sahara, a territory that Morocco considers its own. These tensions have led Morocco to abstain from attending the BRICS summit in South Africa, as they believe South Africa has consistently taken negative and dogmatic positions on the Moroccan Sahara issue.

Nonetheless, Morocco remains committed to non-divisive multilateralism and maintains excellent relations with the other members of the BRICS group. While there may currently be no formal request to join BRICS, this exploration of potential membership signifies Morocco’s ambition to contribute to global economic growth and stability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BRICS?

BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It is an acronym used to refer to the five major emerging economies that have formed an alliance to enhance economic cooperation and influence on the global stage.

What is the purpose of the BRICS alliance?

The BRICS alliance aims to promote economic development, trade, and investment among its member nations. It serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation on various economic, financial, and political issues affecting its member countries and the broader international community.

What are some potential benefits for Morocco if it joins BRICS?

Joining the BRICS alliance could potentially provide Morocco with increased trade opportunities, investment prospects, and access to a network of influential emerging economies. It would also allow Morocco to participate in discussions and decision-making processes related to global economic policies and reforms.

Is there a formal procedure for countries to join BRICS?

There is no fixed procedure for countries to join BRICS. Expressing interest in membership is typically followed by consultations and discussions among existing members to assess the potential benefits and compatibility of the new member. Final decisions on new member admissions are made through consensus among the existing BRICS nations.

