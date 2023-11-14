New Efforts by Moroccan Youth Provide Critical Relief in Earthquake Aftermath

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco, it is the country’s youth who are stepping up to provide much-needed relief. Young volunteers from Taroudant and beyond have taken to social media to answer desperate calls for help, forming a grassroots effort to distribute essential supplies to affected communities.

These dedicated activists, with their rapidly growing numbers of followers, are coordinating the delivery of aid to countless villages scattered across the Atlas Mountains. From milk and nappies to jam and bedding, these items are being passed along human chains and loaded onto trucks bound for the areas most in need. Remarkably, this youth-led initiative has proven to be faster and more efficient in providing aid than official channels.

One volunteer named Ilyas, who is just 21 years old, emphasizes the urgency of their work, stating, “People are in danger. If we didn’t work so quickly, a lot of people are going to die.” It is clear that the dedication and swiftness of these young volunteers are making a significant impact on the ground.

While the Moroccan government has faced criticism for rejecting assistance from certain countries, such as France and Germany, many local volunteers like Amina and her sister Nassib support this decision. Amina explains, “Our country knows what it’s doing. If we need help, we will ask for it. The government – they know more.”

The main challenge faced by these youth-led relief efforts is the efficient organization and distribution of aid. Truck engines can be heard revving across Taroudant as they embark on missions to reach the mountainous regions. The exact destinations of these missions are often determined last-minute, based on the nature and urgency of incoming calls for help. The top priority is given to areas that have yet to receive any assistance.

As the volunteer delivery vans navigate treacherous orange dirt roads and encounter vertiginous drops, they finally reach the hardest-hit mountain homes. In the village of Ouge Dimt, for example, the arrival of rugs, mattresses, and tarpaulins brings a temporary sense of relief to a community crushed by the earthquake. However, the long-term survival of these villages, which have already been living hand-to-mouth for generations, heavily depends on ongoing support from outside sources.

Mina, who returned from the US to care for her parents during the pandemic, shares her concerns about the future of her village. With their livelihoods destroyed and homes reduced to rubble, the community is currently focused on short-term survival and is still grappling with the trauma of the earthquake. However, Mina worries about the long-term prospects for the next generation, pointing to the piles of bricks as a somber reminder of the challenges ahead. She notes, “The future here is very concerning. If you look at the houses, their life is over. Nobody wants to live in the mountains anymore.”

These remote villages have often been overlooked, but as attention inevitably wanes after Morocco’s largest earthquake in recent history, the hope is that they will not be forgotten. The efforts of the Moroccan youth, driven by their compassion and determination, offer a glimmer of hope for the affected communities and highlight the resilience of a generation dedicated to making a difference in their country.

