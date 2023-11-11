Morocco Earthquake Disaster: Rescuers Face Challenges as Death Toll Rises

Rescue efforts in Morocco are facing significant challenges as rescuers and military teams from various nations struggle to reach remote villages devastated by a strong earthquake that occurred on Friday. The earthquake caused widespread destruction of infrastructure, collapsed buildings, and claimed the lives of over 2,800 people. Unfortunately, it is expected that the death toll will continue to rise as the chances of finding survivors diminish.

To assist in the relief operations, teams from Spain, Britain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have joined forces. Rescuers Without Borders has stated that around 3,500 rescuers were on standby and ready to be deployed whenever necessary. Although a small group of U.S. experts has arrived to provide assistance, many other rescue units are still awaiting formal approval to join the search and rescue mission.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended his condolences to Morocco’s Foreign Minister and has offered U.S. support for Morocco’s leadership in the humanitarian response to the earthquake.

The province of Al Haouz, located in the High Atlas Mountains, suffered the most severe damage during the earthquake. Local residents are desperately clearing away debris and rocks from collapsed buildings in their search for loved ones. The situation is dire, and survivors like Salah Ancheu are urging the government to send more help.

Amidst the devastation, an aftershock further rocked the already exhausted rescuers. The confirmed death toll currently stands at 2,862 people, with 1,604 of them being from the Al Haouz province. Tragically, it is believed that more than half of the 160 residents of Tafeghaghte, a village southwest of Marrakech, have lost their lives in the earthquake.

Morocco has faced criticism for accepting aid only from approved non-governmental organizations and a limited number of countries such as Spain, Qatar, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates. The intention behind this approach is to prevent a lack of coordination that could hinder relief efforts. However, this has led to frustration among several rescue teams who are still awaiting permission to provide assistance.

As the recovery efforts continue, it is evident that the physical devastation caused by the earthquake is matched by the emotional horror experienced by survivors. International humanitarian agencies, such as CARE, are working tirelessly to provide essential support to affected families, including meals, safe water, emergency shelter, and medical assistance. The immediate needs of those affected are immense, but the long-term recovery process is expected to take months, if not years.

