Earthquake Strikes Morocco: Safety and Travel Considerations

News broke on Friday of a devastating earthquake that struck Morocco, claiming the lives of more than 2,000 people and leaving thousands injured. The earthquake registered a magnitude of 6.8 and its epicenter was located approximately 70 km southwest of the popular tourist destination, Marrakech.

The majority of the affected areas are located in central Morocco, particularly in remote mountain villages that are challenging to access. Experts have warned of the likelihood of aftershocks in the region in the coming days, which may further complicate ongoing rescue efforts.

While the earthquake caused significant damage in Marrakech, particularly in the medina – the city’s historic UNESCO World Heritage Site – the rest of Morocco remained largely unaffected. Popular resort destinations such as Agadir and Essaouira experienced only minor damage to buildings. Similarly, cities in the north, including Casablanca, Tangier, and Rabat, escaped any significant destruction.

In light of these events, many travelers may be concerned about the safety of visiting Morocco. However, both the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) and travel tour operators have not issued any travel warnings or advisories against visiting the country or Marrakech specifically. The FCDO advises travelers to follow the guidance of local authorities and monitor local media reports.

Flights to and from Marrakech airport are operating normally, with airlines closely monitoring the situation. Additional capacity has been introduced by some airlines, accommodating passengers who may wish to modify their travel plans. British Airways and Air France, among others, are offering passengers flexibility to change their dates without any additional charges.

It is important for travelers to assess their individual circumstances and consider the potential impact on their travel plans. Those planning to visit Marrakech or the affected regions are advised to check with their accommodation provider or tour operator for any disruptions or damages caused by the earthquake.

While travelers may have concerns about traveling to a region experiencing a humanitarian crisis, canceling or altering travel plans should be done on a case-by-case basis. It is recommended to contact travel agents or tour operators to discuss options for postponing or rearranging the trip, taking into account the specific terms and conditions of the bookings.

Ultimately, the decision to travel to Morocco at this time rests with individual travelers, always ensuring their safety and well-being.