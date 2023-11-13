The Hidden Dangers of Weak Brick Buildings: Lessons from the Morocco Earthquake

In the wake of the devastating Morocco earthquake, the world is once again reminded of the alarming risks associated with weak brick structures. Scenes of destruction and tragedy have unfolded, with neighborhoods reduced to piles of mud bricks and residents forced to sleep on the streets out of fear of further building collapses.

While Morocco may seem worlds away from California, the danger of weak brick buildings is a concern that resonates with seismic-prone regions across the globe. This vulnerability was first recognized in California during the Santa Barbara earthquake of 1925 and the Long Beach earthquake of 1933, which served as early warnings of the potential for unreinforced masonry buildings to become deathtraps during major quakes.

The realization of such risks prompted the ban on new construction of weak brick structures in the 1930s. However, many older buildings still remained standing, posing a significant threat. The 1971 Sylmar earthquake further highlighted the urgency to either reinforce or demolish these older structures.

California has made significant strides in addressing this issue, with many cities taking action to strengthen or remove weak brick buildings. Unfortunately, some cities have yet to take decisive measures, leaving their populations at a heightened risk of casualties in the event of a future earthquake.

Weak brick buildings lack the necessary ductility to withstand the shaking of an earthquake. Unlike modern buildings designed to absorb and dissipate seismic energy, these structures are constructed from brittle materials that can easily collapse under the force of an earthquake. Without reinforcement like steel, the mortar binding the bricks together dissolves, causing the walls and roofs to crumble.

Yes, there have been several instances where old brick buildings have proven deadly during earthquakes in California. The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake saw a San Francisco brick building’s fourth-story wall collapse onto a parking lot, crushing cars and resulting in five fatalities. In 2014, the Napa earthquake caused bricks to rain down on sidewalks in the city’s downtown area, posing a grave threat to pedestrians. Similar incidents have been reported in other seismic regions, such as the 2011 Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand, where dozens of deaths were attributed to the collapse of old brick buildings and walls.

The most effective measures involve either strengthening these structures through retrofits or demolishing them altogether. Retrofitting can involve adding steel reinforcement or other support systems to enhance the ductility and structural integrity of the building. However, the cost and feasibility of retrofitting must be carefully considered for each individual case.

It is crucial for governments and municipalities to prioritize the identification and assessment of weak brick buildings within their jurisdictions. By implementing stringent guidelines and enforcement measures, communities can work towards creating safer and more resilient environments for their residents.

