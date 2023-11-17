Morocco Earthquake Latest Updates: Devastation Strikes as Buildings Crumble

In the wake of a powerful earthquake that rattled the region of Morocco, residents recount the harrowing experience of chaos and destruction as their walls trembled and objects came crashing down. The temblor, with its epicenter near the town of Amizmiz, about 30 miles southwest of Marrakesh, left a trail of devastation in its wake.

Yasmina Bennani, a journalist residing in Amizmiz, was preparing to retire for the night when a loud noise echoed through the air, jolting her from her routine. Fear gripped her as she hastily fled her room, pleading with her mother to escape the danger. The quake violently shook buildings, causing walls to crack, vases and lamps to shatter, and portions of ceilings to plummet to the ground. The aftermath left Ms. Bennani’s kitchen sink and stove clogged with dust and debris, adding to the chaos.

Sleeping outside became a common choice for many inhabitants of towns and cities near the earthquake’s epicenter, as the fear of aftershocks permeated the air. The death toll steadily rose, leaving rescue workers scrambling to find survivors amidst the rubble. Heart-wrenching accounts emerged from those who lost loved ones, their lives shattered in an instant.

Jihane Maftouh, residing in the coastal town of Agadir, described the feeling of fear and confusion that washed over her when the shaking began. With bated breath, she and others prayed while hearing the sound of breaking objects. Swiftly, she dressed and left her home, not even daring to cast a glance behind her.

Yacine Kourkouz, a resident of Marrakesh, recounted the horror he experienced throughout the night. Initially perceiving the tremors as the mild vibrations of his washing machine, the situation rapidly deteriorated. Adrenaline coursing through his veins, he fled his fourth-floor apartment, joining the throngs of shell-shocked individuals congregating on the streets. The terror etched on people’s faces was palpable, as they frantically reached out to loved ones.

Raja Bouri, residing on the outskirts of Marrakesh, described the immense impact the quake had on her household. While her walls remained intact, her kitchen bore the brunt of the chaos, with everything falling to the floor. The overwhelming force of the earthquake left her feeling as though a plane had crashed directly on top of her.

As Morocco grapples with the aftermath of this devastating earthquake, communities come together to offer support and assistance. Despite the destruction, the resilience and solidarity of the people shine through, reminding us of the indomitable spirit that binds us all in times of crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What causes earthquakes?

Earthquakes are caused by the sudden release of energy in the Earth’s crust. This energy is typically the result of tectonic plates shifting and colliding with one another.

Is Morocco prone to earthquakes?

Yes, Morocco is located within an area of high seismic activity. The country sits on the boundary between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it susceptible to earthquakes.

Are aftershocks common after an earthquake?

Yes, aftershocks are common occurrences following a major earthquake. These smaller tremors can continue for days, weeks, or even months after the initial quake.

How can I stay safe during an earthquake?

During an earthquake, it is important to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.” Drop to the ground, take cover under a table or sturdy furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops. It is also crucial to have an emergency plan in place and be prepared with essential supplies.

Where can I find reliable information during a seismic event?

During an earthquake, it is advisable to tune in to local news channels, radio stations, or official government websites for accurate and timely information. These sources will provide updates on safety measures, evacuation protocols, and relief efforts.

