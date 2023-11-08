Questions Surround Government Response to Earthquake Disaster in Morocco

Rescuers in Morocco’s Atlas mountains faced dwindling hope as they entered the fourth day of efforts to find survivors trapped under the rubble of their homes. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on Friday night caused widespread destruction in the remote region of Al Haouz. Despite search and rescue teams working tirelessly to reach the smallest hamlets and villages, the chances of finding survivors diminishes with every passing hour.

Morocco’s armed forces have set up field hospitals in the affected areas and are utilizing helicopters to deliver aid and evacuate the wounded. However, access problems along damaged mountain roads have hindered their progress. Moulay Hafid Alaoui, the head of the Moroccan Red Cross for Marrakech-Safi, acknowledged that as time goes on, the possibility of finding survivors under the rubble continues to decrease.

As the death toll rises to nearly 3,000, with over 5,000 injured, questions arise regarding the government’s response to the disaster. While Morocco’s King Mohammed VI returned from France and chaired a disaster management meeting with the cabinet, he has yet to address the public directly. The king visited earthquake victims in Marrakech but has not ventured into the worst-affected Al Haouz region, leaving some feeling neglected.

Hassan Aourid, a former palace spokesperson volunteering with rescue efforts, noted that there was an initial sentiment among the population that they had been abandoned. However, the deployment of armed forces and the king’s emergency meeting provided reassurance to the affected communities. Nonetheless, cabinet ministers, including the prime minister, have not visited the public in Al Haouz, leading some observers to question their actions and motives.

Critics claim that the government’s response reflects the ineffective governance in Morocco, with authority concentrated in an absentee figure. The king, who has been accused of governing from abroad, specifically France, may contribute to the perception of a disconnected regime. Samia Errazzouki, an expert in Moroccan governance, highlighted the need for ministers to balance their response without overshadowing the palace’s efforts.

Amidst these concerns, the Moroccan government emphasizes action over words. Khalid Zerouali, an official from the interior ministry, stressed that the king has been closely monitoring the situation and providing guidance to the response efforts. While questions remain about future public statements or visits to the affected areas, the focus remains on providing immediate support and aid to those affected by the devastating earthquake.