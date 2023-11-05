Tulsa Chosen as Site for New Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple

Tulsa, Oklahoma has been selected as one of the locations for a new temple belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This announcement was made during the General Conference held in Salt Lake City, Utah. The church leaders revealed the plans for 20 new temples, marking it as one of the highest numbers of new temples announced at once in the history of the church.

The expansion plans include the construction of six new temples in the United States, with Tulsa being one of the chosen cities. The other cities in the U.S. include Kahului, Hawaii; Fairbanks, Alaska; Vancouver, Washington; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Roanoke, Virginia.

In addition to the temples in the United States, five temples will be built in South America, four in Africa, and one in Cancún, Mexico. According to the LDS, temples hold special worship services and religious ceremonies, while regular weekly worship services for church members take place in meetinghouses within their communities.

President Russell M. Nelson of the LDS emphasized the significance of spending time in the temple, stating that it helps build faith and aids in connecting with a higher celestial power. Since 2018, President Nelson has announced a total of 153 new temples.

The growth rate of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has slowed in recent decades, both in the U.S. and worldwide. However, it continues to experience overall growth and currently has around 17 million members. The church currently operates 177 temples worldwide, with another 54 under construction, five undergoing renovations, and 99 more announced.

The selection of Tulsa as the site for a new temple is an exciting development for the Mormon community in Oklahoma and reflects the ongoing efforts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to expand its presence globally.