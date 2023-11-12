Morgues Overwhelmed in Devastated Libyan City as Death Toll Rises

Libya is facing an unprecedented crisis as it grapples with the aftermath of a torrential downpour that triggered devastating floods in the city of Derna. The northern coastal city has been left in ruins as two dams collapsed, sweeping away homes and claiming thousands of lives.

The scale of the destruction is overwhelming, with morgues in the region unable to cope with the mounting number of bodies. Hospitals, already strained by the disaster, are unable to provide adequate care to the survivors. According to officials, the death toll currently stands at around 5,000 people, with an estimated 10,000 more missing.

Emergency teams are tirelessly searching through the debris in a race against time to find survivors and give the dead a proper burial in accordance with Islamic beliefs. However, the task is made even more challenging by the destruction caused by Storm Daniel. Roads are blocked, communication is disrupted, and anxiety is mounting among families waiting anxiously for news of their missing loved ones.

This catastrophe highlights the vulnerability of a country that has been plagued by years of conflict and chaos following the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi’s rule. Libya remains divided, with the UN-backed Government of National Unity based in Tripoli and its eastern rival controlled by commander Khalifa Haftar.

This tragedy in Derna serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for international aid and support. Organizations like the International Rescue Committee (IRC) have recognized the severity of the situation and are conducting needs assessments to assist those affected by the floods. They are also calling on the international community to come together and provide assistance to Libya during this time of crisis.

Unfortunately, Libya was ill-prepared for such a catastrophe, and the consequences have been devastating. As climate disasters and extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc across the globe, it is crucial that countries and organizations work together to build resilience and ensure the safety of vulnerable populations.

FAQs

What caused the floods in Derna?

The floods in Derna were triggered by a torrential downpour and the collapse of two dams, resulting in the devastation of the city.

How many people have been affected by the disaster?

The death toll currently stands at around 5,000 people, with an estimated 10,000 more missing.

What is the international response to the crisis?

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is conducting assessments to determine the needs of those affected and is appealing for international assistance to support the relief efforts in Libya.