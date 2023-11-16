The Potential Consequences of Designating Niger’s Government Overthrow as a Coup

Amidst the ongoing aftermath of the military seizure of power in Niger more than two months ago, the Biden administration is considering officially declaring the overthrow of the country’s elected government as a coup. Such a designation would have significant implications, potentially weakening the U.S. counterterrorism efforts in Africa. While the details are still being worked out, the announcement could come in the following week, according to three administration officials.

If the U.S. government recognizes the coup, it would trigger Section 7008 of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Appropriations Act, which limits the assistance that can be provided to the country. This could result in the suspension of several hundred million dollars in assistance, including foreign military sales and certain foreign assistance programs, with the exception of humanitarian and health assistance.

The military takeover has already disrupted security cooperation between the U.S. military and the Nigerien military, leading to the suspension of training programs and foreign military sales. Additionally, it has caused a shift in focus for the Nigerien military, diverting attention away from counterterrorism operations. This has created an opportunity for terrorist groups such as ISIS to exploit the situation and carry out attacks along Niger’s borders with Burkina Faso and Mali.

While the exact number of ISIS fighters in Niger remains uncertain, U.S. officials estimate that there are currently fewer than 1,000. However, the lack of troops and intelligence gathering capabilities in vast parts of the country makes it difficult to determine the true extent of the threat. The U.S. military is using drones primarily in areas where there are U.S. troops or civilians present, coordinating closely with the Nigerien military for safety and security.

In response to the coup, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened to send troops to Niger to restore the ousted president to power. Although it is unlikely that ECOWAS nations have the resources or willingness to intervene militarily, the Nigerien military has been forced to divert its attention to planning for a potential outside intervention, further limiting its capacity to focus on counterterrorism efforts.

While the consequences of designating the overthrow as a coup are still being assessed, the Biden administration is considering all options, including the possibility of unilateral U.S. counterterrorism missions in Niger in the future. This would involve repositioning U.S. troops and assets, such as armed drones, to other locations in the region to continue targeting ISIS and other terrorist networks. However, the specifics of such a mission have not been disclosed at this time.

FAQ:

Q: What would happen if the U.S. officially designates the overthrow of Niger’s government as a coup?

A: The designation would trigger restrictions on the assistance that the U.S. can provide to Niger under Section 7008 of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Appropriations Act.

Q: How has the military takeover affected counterterrorism efforts in Niger?

A: The coup has diverted the attention of the Nigerien military away from counterterrorism operations, leading to an increase in attacks by terrorist groups such as ISIS along Niger’s borders with Burkina Faso and Mali.

Q: What is the current estimated number of ISIS fighters in Niger?

A: U.S. officials estimate that there are currently fewer than 1,000 ISIS fighters in Niger, but the lack of troops and intelligence gathering capabilities in certain areas makes it difficult to determine the precise number.

