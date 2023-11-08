Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis: Ethnic Armenians Fleeing as Azerbaijan Gains Control

In a swift military operation, Azerbaijan has gained control over Nagorno-Karabakh, causing a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians who had fought for autonomy in the region for three decades. This situation has led to a significant displacement of the Armenian population, with more than half of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh leaving in less than four days.

The recent events have triggered memories of a painful history, including allegations of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and pogroms. These dark memories have left Armenians in fear, prompting them to abandon their homes and seek safety elsewhere.

According to reports, over 65,000 people have crossed into neighboring Armenia, enduring arduous journeys lasting over 24 hours through a congested mountain corridor in Azerbaijan. The journey has been marked by hunger, fear, and desperation for many, as they traveled with limited resources and uncertain futures.

Nagorno-Karabakh, once an autonomous region within the Soviet republic of Azerbaijan, saw a violent conflict known as the First Karabakh War in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The war resulted in thousands of casualties and the displacement of over a million people, predominantly Azeris. Last year, Azerbaijan launched a successful offensive, reclaiming territories in and around Karabakh, setting the stage for its recent conquest.

These recent developments not only reshape the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh but also have implications for the South Caucasus region as a whole. Russia, the United States, Turkey, and Iran all have vested interests and influence within this strategic area.

Amidst the crisis, tensions between Armenia and its ally Russia have escalated. Armenia accuses Russia of not providing adequate assistance while it faces a conflict in Ukraine. However, Moscow argues that Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, bears responsibility for seeking closer ties with the West.

The United States, home to a sizable Armenian diaspora, has expressed support for Armenia through diplomatic efforts and humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, criticism has been directed towards Azerbaijan, which maintains close ties with Turkey.

As the situation unfolds, the focus now lies on providing humanitarian aid and addressing the urgent needs of those affected by the crisis. The international community must ensure unhindered access for humanitarian organizations and work towards a peaceful resolution that safeguards the rights of all ethnic minorities in the region.