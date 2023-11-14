The Hidden Kingdom beneath our Feet: Soil, the Biodiversity Hotspot of the Earth

A groundbreaking study has revealed that more than half of all species on our planet reside in the soil, making it the most species-rich habitat known to us. This remarkable discovery challenges previous estimations, which suggested that only 25% of life existed in the soil. Published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study highlights the astonishing biodiversity found in soil, housing 90% of fungi, 85% of plants, and over 50% of bacteria.

In this comprehensive review of existing literature, researchers assert that soil is likely home to 59% of all life forms, ranging from microbes to mammals. The significance of this finding cannot be overstated, as soil organisms have a profound impact on our planet’s ecological equilibrium. The immense biodiversity in soil directly influences climate change feedbacks, global food security, and even human health.

Lead researcher Dr. Mark Anthony, an ecologist at the Swiss Federal Research Institute for Forest, Snow, and Landscape Research, reveals that the scientific community had long suspected soil to be the most species-rich habitat, but lacked concrete evidence. “Organisms in soil play an outweighed impact on the balance of our planet,” says Dr. Anthony, emphasizing the crucial role of soil life in various aspects of our lives.

Soil, often overlooked in conversations about nature preservation, is composed of a mixture of water, gases, minerals, and organic matter. Despite its importance, soil remains understudied. Remarkably, a single teaspoon of healthy soil can contain billions of bacteria and encompass over a kilometer of fungi. With this study, researchers sought to estimate the fraction of total species that exist in soil, categorizing species as soil-dwelling if they live within it, on it, or complete a portion of their lifecycle in it. Other habitats examined in this study include marine environments, freshwaters, the ocean floor, the air, built environments, and host organisms like humans.

While the estimate carries an error range of 15%, the study suggests that the percentage of species living in soil could range from 44% to as high as 74%. The variation was particularly significant for bacteria, where estimates ranged from 22% to 89%. Dr. Anthony acknowledges the challenges encountered during the research process, especially due to the immense diversity of bacteria and viruses, the two most diverse forms of life on Earth. Nevertheless, this study provides the first realistic estimate of global diversity in soil, forming a foundation for advocating the protection of soil life amidst ongoing biodiversity and climate crises.

FAQ:

Q: What did the study reveal about the distribution of species on Earth?

A: The study found that over half of all species reside in the soil, making it the most species-rich habitat on our planet.

Q: What percentage of life in the soil is comprised of fungi, plants, and bacteria?

A: The study reports that soil is home to 90% of fungi, 85% of plants, and more than 50% of bacteria.

Q: Why is the biodiversity of soil important?

A: Soil organisms have a significant impact on climate change feedbacks, global food security, and human health.

Q: What does soil consist of?

A: Soil is a combination of water, gases, minerals, and organic matter and is the top layer of the Earth’s crust.

Q: How much of the planet’s food is grown in soil?

A: Soil is where 95% of the planet’s food is grown.

Q: What are some threats to soil biodiversity?

A: Factors such as pollution, deforestation, global heating, and intensive farming contribute to the degradation of soil.

Q: What measures can help increase soil biodiversity?

A: Adopting less intensive agricultural practices, regulating non-native invasive species, and increasing habitat conservation are some strategies that can enhance soil biodiversity. Soil transplantations may also restore microscopic lifeforms in soil.

