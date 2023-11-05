Soil: The Unsung Hero of Biodiversity

The latest research has revealed a staggering truth about the Earth’s most species-rich habitat: more than half of all species reside in the soil. This groundbreaking finding surpasses previous estimates, which suggested that only 25% of life existed in this vital ecosystem. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights that soil is home to an astonishing 90% of fungi, 85% of plants, over 50% of bacteria, and a mere 3% of mammals.

By analyzing existing literature, researchers discovered that soil supports a remarkable 59% of all life forms on the planet. However, this figure may still be a conservative estimate due to the limited understanding and study of soil biodiversity. Dr. Mark Anthony, the lead researcher from the Swiss Federal Research Institute for Forest, Snow, and Landscape Research, explains that prior to this study, the scientific community had little evidence to determine the most species-rich habitat. This newfound knowledge emphasizes the importance of soil organisms in maintaining the delicate balance of our planet.

Despite its critical role, soil has largely been overlooked in discussions about nature preservation. As the top layer of the Earth’s crust, soil consists of a complex blend of water, gases, minerals, and organic matter. It serves as the foundation for 95% of the world’s food production, yet it remains shrouded in mystery. Just a teaspoon of healthy soil contains billions of bacteria and stretches over a kilometer in fungal networks.

To arrive at their estimates, researchers used theoretical calculations and data analysis, considering various habitats such as marine, freshwater, air, and even host organisms like humans. The study acknowledged a significant margin of error, with overall estimates ranging from 44% to 74% of species residing in soil. This margin was even wider for specific groups like bacteria, with estimates ranging between 22% and 89%.

The urgency to protect soil biodiversity cannot be overstated. Approximately one-third of the Earth’s land is severely degraded, leading to the loss of 24 billion tonnes of fertile soil each year, primarily due to intensive farming practices. Pollution, deforestation, and global warming further contribute to soil degradation. Researchers assert that adopting less intensive agricultural methods, regulating non-native invasive species, and increasing habitat conservation are crucial steps in bolstering soil biodiversity. Innovative practices like soil transplantation may also help restore crucial microorganisms in the soil.

Dr. Roy Neilson, an ecologist from the James Hutton Institute, highlights the difficulty in accurately quantifying soil biodiversity. However, he recognizes this study as a significant milestone in estimating global soil biodiversity. Acknowledging the room for improvement, he emphasizes the need for further scientific inquiry into this vital subject.

Soil, often overlooked and underestimated, emerges as the unsung hero of biodiversity. This study echoes the importance of recognizing soil not just as a medium for growing crops but as a thriving ecosystem that plays an integral role in tackling the biodiversity and climate crises. As we strive for a sustainable future, preserving and nurturing the diverse life teeming within the soil becomes paramount.