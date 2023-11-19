Why Arab Countries Are Not Providing Shelter for Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

In the wake of the recent conflict in Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians have been displaced, many people are questioning why nearby Arab countries are not opening their doors to provide temporary shelter for these refugees. This lack of support from Arab nations has raised concerns and sparked a debate about their stance on the Palestinian people.

Arab states have a history of divided opinions on various issues, including the Palestinian conflict. Some countries, such as those in the Arab Gulf, Jordan, Morocco, and Egypt, advocate for a two-state solution through diplomacy. On the other hand, the Iranian axis supports the complete obliteration of Israel and the establishment of a Palestinian state that extends from the river to the sea.

The primary reason behind the reluctance of even moderate Arab states to offer practical assistance to the civilian population in Gaza is their aversion to Hamas and its objectives. Hamas, which has ruled in Gaza for nearly a generation, is affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood opposes Arab monarchies, which poses significant internal risks to these nations.

The ideologies of the Muslim Brotherhood advocate for the overthrow of Arab monarchies and the formation of a Sunni revolutionary Islamic republic, similar to Iran but operating under the banner of Sunni jihadism. As Hamas serves as a proxy for Iran, which presents an additional danger to Arab monarchies, these nations fear that aiding Gazans could inadvertently benefit Hamas and potentially threaten their regimes.

Even the two Arab countries bordering Israel, Egypt, and Jordan, have refused to offer refuge to Palestinians from Gaza. Despite having a significant Palestinian population already, Jordan is not feasible in terms of logistics and proximity. Egypt, on the other hand, has its own internal concerns regarding Hamas as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has been actively opposing the Muslim Brotherhood since he came to power.

Another factor contributing to Arab countries’ reluctance is the concern of transplanting Gazans, who may include Hamas cadres or partisans, into their territories. For Egypt, this is particularly worrisome as they have been battling ISIS in the Sinai region, and hosting displaced Palestinians with potential ties to Hamas could further complicate their security situation.

In conclusion, while the international community has called for immediate solutions and humanitarian aid for the displaced Palestinians in Gaza, Arab countries have been hesitant to take practical steps. Their concerns about Hamas and the potential threats to their own stability have led them to avoid offering refuge to these refugees.