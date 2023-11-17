New Surge of Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Region Leaves Hundreds Dead and Displaced

In a harrowing and devastating attack, a paramilitary force, accompanied by Arab militias, has unleashed violence and chaos in the war-torn region of Darfur, Sudan. The town of Ardamata, located in West Darfur province, became the target of a multiday assault that resulted in the deaths of over 800 people, according to reports from doctors and the United Nations.

The attack in Ardamata is just the latest in a series of atrocities that have plagued Darfur during the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). It is essential to be familiar with these terms: the Sudanese military refers to the armed forces of Sudan, while the RSF is a paramilitary force that operates alongside and supports the military.

The violence in Darfur escalated in mid-April following simmering tensions between General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the military chief, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the RSF. This conflict erupted into open warfare after both generals removed a transitional government in a military coup. The coup extinguished the brief period of democracy that emerged in Sudan after a popular uprising ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Amidst ongoing negotiations in Saudi Arabia, brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia, the RSF continued to advance in Darfur, seizing control of entire cities and towns. The initial round of talks failed to establish a cease-fire, and despite diplomatic efforts, the violence persisted.

The dayslong attack on Ardamata came after the RSF overtook a military base in the town following a brief skirmish with the troops stationed there. Doctors reported that the military ultimately withdrew from the base, and around two dozen wounded soldiers sought refuge in neighboring Chad. After seizing the base, the RSF and their allied militias rampaged through Ardamata, targeting non-Arab residents and setting ablaze shelters housing displaced individuals.

The Darfur Bar Association, an advocacy group, has accused the RSF fighters of committing various serious violations against defenseless civilians in Ardamata. In another attack on November 6, over 50 people, including a tribal leader and his family, were reportedly killed. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that over 800 people are believed to have been killed, and around 8,000 others have fled to Chad. However, due to challenges in registering new arrivals, the actual number of displaced individuals is likely higher than what has been reported.

The UNHCR revealed that approximately 100 shelters in Ardamata were destroyed, and extensive looting, including the theft of humanitarian aid, took place. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, expressed concerns that a similar pattern of atrocities and human rights violations to those witnessed twenty years ago in Darfur might be resurfacing.

The United States State Department denounced the RSF and affiliated militias for their role in serious human rights abuses, including the targeting of the Masalit community leaders and members in Ardamata. This recent wave of horrors highlights the repeated pattern of abuses carried out by the RSF during their military operations.

Darfur has been plagued by violence for almost two decades and has previously witnessed a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s. The RSF and its allied militias have been implicated in numerous atrocities, including rape and gang rape, not only in Darfur but also in the capital city, Khartoum. The International Criminal Court and international human rights groups have condemned the actions of the RSF.

According to U.N. figures, the conflict in Darfur has resulted in the deaths of approximately 9,000 people, forced over 6 million people from their homes within Sudan, and driven 1.2 million individuals to seek refuge in neighboring countries. The consequences of this ongoing conflict continue to inflict immense suffering on the people of Darfur and the Sudanese nation as a whole.

