Record-breaking Floods Devastate Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey

Severe floods have wreaked havoc in Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey, resulting in the rescue of over 800 people in just two days. The heavy rainfall transformed streets into perilous rivers, demolished infrastructure and buildings, and caused entire villages to be submerged. Tragically, the floods claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals across the affected countries, with Greece bearing the brunt of the catastrophe.

The Greek region of Thessaly, known for its agricultural significance, experienced what government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis referred to as “the largest flood phenomenon in our country’s history.” Areas such as Volos, the nearby mountainous Pelion region, and the cities of Karditsa and Trikala were particularly affected by the torrential downpours.

Videos circulating on social media platforms depict villagers near Karditsa resorting to swimming to reach safety as their residences became inundated. In other instances, desperate individuals sought refuge on the roofs of their homes, the only part remaining above water, while awaiting assistance.

An estimated six people are currently missing, and five villages near Karditsa remain entirely isolated due to the flooding. Greek civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias acknowledged the immense challenges faced by rescue teams, emphasizing the relentless downpour’s intensity.

To date, the efforts of evacuation have saved 885 people, but the rescue operations were significantly hindered by the ferocity of the floods. Evacuation teams, consisting of hundreds of personnel, are employing helicopters to reach individuals in locations inaccessible by boat.

In Thessaly, the police have imposed driving restrictions to safeguard civilians from the powerful floodwaters that have been known to sweep away cars. Meanwhile, the country’s fire service, supported by the Greek army, has received over 5,000 calls for assistance.

This devastating flooding follows closely on the heels of a deadly two-week wildfire that claimed the lives of at least 18 individuals in northern Greece. Although it is challenging to attribute specific events to climate change without proper scientific analysis, experts are increasingly vocal about the role of the climate crisis in intensifying extreme weather patterns.

As Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey grapple with the aftermath of these record-breaking floods, it is crucial that international attention and support are directed towards these affected regions.