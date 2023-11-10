New Israeli Assault on Gaza Results in Highest Death Toll in 24 Hours

In the latest wave of violence in the Israeli assault on Gaza, Palestinian officials have reported that more than 700 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli air raids, marking the highest death toll in a 24-hour period since the conflict began. While the Israeli military claims to have hit over 400 “Hamas targets” and killed numerous Hamas fighters, the devastating impact on civilians cannot be ignored.

The health ministry in Gaza, which is governed by Hamas, has reported that at least 5,791 Palestinians, including 2,360 children, have been killed in the Israeli assault. Just in the previous 24 hours, a total of 704 lives were lost, making it the deadliest day in the two weeks of bombing. The situation on the ground is dire, with thousands of families displaced and widespread destruction evident throughout the region.

Amidst the air raids, many witnesses and health officials have reported that residential buildings, where civilians were told to seek shelter, have been targeted. Survivors have described the horror of losing loved ones and the feeling of nowhere being safe anymore. The toll on medical facilities is also alarming, as over 40 centers have ceased operations due to shortages and damage caused by the ongoing bombing.

Adding to the already dire circumstances, Israel has imposed a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off access to vital resources such as food, water, medicine, and fuel. Humanitarian agencies have expressed deep concern over the situation, warning of a potential catastrophe if aid shipments are not significantly increased. Though some aid trucks have crossed from Egypt to Gaza, it remains a drop in the ocean compared to the urgent needs of the population.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has emphasized the critical importance of fuel, as it is necessary for the movement of trucks delivering aid and for powering vital infrastructure like hospitals, bakeries, and water desalination plants.

At this moment, UN humanitarian agencies find themselves on their knees, pleading for unimpeded access to deliver much-needed aid to Gaza. The international community must act swiftly to amplify humanitarian efforts and bring an end to the violence that has already claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians, including innocent children. The toll on civilians is unbearable, and urgent action is needed to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.