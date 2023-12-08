The Growing Threat of Sea Level Rise: Protecting Coastal Communities

New data reveals that over 70 million people worldwide are facing increased threats from sea level rise. Coastal communities in the United States alone are at risk, with more than 260,000 Americans living in areas prone to flooding in the next two decades. If global greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated, the number of people at risk is projected to grow five-fold by the end of the century.

The Human Climate Horizons, a collaboration between the United Nations Development Programme and the Climate Impact Lab, warns that rising sea levels will endanger decades of human development progress in densely populated coastal zones. Pedro Conceição, director of UNDP’s Human Development Report Office, emphasizes that one in seven people in the world resides in these vulnerable areas. The regions at highest risk of losing land and critical infrastructure are Latin America, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and small island states such as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Sydney, Australia.

However, these projections serve as a call to action rather than a foregone conclusion. Hannah Hess, associate director at the Climate Impact Lab, urges swift and sustained action to reduce emissions. She emphasizes that the speed and severity of coastal communities’ vulnerability to sea level rise can be influenced greatly by efforts to combat climate change.

The primary driver of climate change is carbon dioxide emissions from cars and factories. These emissions warm the planet, leading to the melting of glaciers and ice sheets and the subsequent rise in sea levels. The consequences of warming ocean water, melting glaciers, and melting ice sheets contribute to sea level rise. According to the WCRP Global Sea Level Budget Group, 42% of sea level rise comes from warming ocean water, 21% from melting glaciers worldwide, and 23% from the melting ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica.

Jack Kohler, a glaciologist with the Norwegian Polar Institute, highlights the interconnectedness of global sea level rise. He studies the melting glaciers of Svalbard, a group of islands near the North Pole. Kohler asserts that the effects of sea level rise are not confined to the Arctic and can already be seen in places like Florida, where high tides unrelated to storms are becoming more frequent due to the inexorable rise in sea levels.

The repercussions of sea level rise go beyond increased flooding. The new data also predicts that low-lying, coastal regions in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia may face permanent inundation. This alarming trend could have detrimental effects on economic progress in less-developed parts of the world. The Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Turks and Caicos, Tuvalu, and Seychelles are among the countries expected to see a significant share of their land submerged by 2100.

The urgency to address sea level rise is echoed by glaciologists worldwide who observe the same concerning patterns in melting glaciers. The impact of climate change is undeniable, and the time for action is now.

