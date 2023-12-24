New Delhi: Massive Loss of Life in Gaza Following Israeli Airstrike

In a tragic incident, more than 70 individuals, including a dedicated UN aid worker, lost their lives as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The international community has been urging for restraint and increased assistance for the war-stricken Palestinians. However, Israel has shown limited willingness to modify its 11-week-old “Operation Swords of Iron,” which aims to dismantle Hamas.

The ongoing conflict has intensified in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Yunis, known as strongholds of the Palestinian militant group responsible for the violent October 7 incursions into Israel. Among those who perished in the bombing near Gaza City were Issam al-Mughrabi, 56, his wife, five children, and numerous other relatives, as confirmed by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Issam had served as a cherished member of the UNDP team, partaking in the Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian People for nearly three decades. We mourn the loss of this dedicated colleague and his family, expressing our profound sadness over this devastating incident. The death toll from the airstrike is estimated to exceed 70 members of the extended family, highlighting the immense suffering endured by countless individuals.

Achim Steiner, the head of UNDP, has urgently called for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing that the escalating death toll and destruction in Gaza are hindering the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid. It is crucial to recognize that the UN and innocent civilians in Gaza should not be targets. The continuation of this war will only perpetuate pain and suffering for families, such as Issam’s, and many others.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has inflicted severe devastation, with this military campaign ranking among the most destructive in recent history. Approximately 85% of Gaza’s population, consisting of 2.3 million people, have been forcibly displaced, while vast areas of this small coastal enclave have been reduced to ruins. Distressingly, a report by the United Nations and other agencies reveals that over half a million people in Gaza, equivalent to a quarter of the population, are currently facing starvation.

Although the United States has consistently supported Israel’s right to self-defense, it has become increasingly critical of the immense suffering endured by the civilian population in Gaza. The soaring death toll and humanitarian crisis have compelled US President Joe Biden to discuss with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu the urgent need to safeguard civilians, especially those involved in humanitarian aid operations.

FAQ:

Q: Who was killed in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza?

A: More than 70 individuals, including a veteran UN aid worker, lost their lives.

Q: Which cities are currently the main battlegrounds in Gaza?

A: The conflict is concentrated in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Q: How has Israel responded to calls for restraint and increased aid to Palestinians?

A: Israel has shown little willingness to modulate its 11-week-old “Operation Swords of Iron.”

Q: What percentage of Gaza’s population has been displaced?

A: Nearly 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been forcibly displaced.

Q: How many people in Gaza are facing starvation?

A: Over half a million people, equivalent to a quarter of the population, are currently experiencing starvation.