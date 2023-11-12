Greece Battles Severe Wildfires with International Support

A fierce battle against three major wildfires in Greece is underway, as more than 600 firefighters from various European countries join forces with water-dropping planes and helicopters. The wildfires have caused significant damage and loss of life, with one of them burning for nine consecutive days.

One of the largest blazes, located in northeastern Greece, has claimed the lives of 20 out of the 21 people who have died in wildfire-related incidents in the country over the past week. This catastrophic fire, formed by the merging of smaller fires, has devastated extensive areas of forest and destroyed homes in the outskirts of Alexandroupolis. It has scorched approximately 77,000 hectares of land, making it one of the most significant wildfires ever experienced by an EU member state.

Efforts to control the fire include the deployment of 295 firefighters, seven planes, and five helicopters. Evacuation orders are in place for two villages in the affected regions. The wildfire continues to be a threat with 120 active hotspots, as reported by the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service, which utilizes satellite imagery for mapping data.

In addition to this, Greece is also dealing with another major wildfire on the outskirts of Athens, near Mount Parnitha, one of the last remaining green areas in the region. Alongside these two large fires, a third wildfire began on the Cycladic island of Andros, suspected to have been initiated by lightning strikes.

These wildfires have been exacerbated by gale-force winds and dry summer conditions. Greece, stretched to its limits, has sought assistance from other European nations. Countries such as Germany, Sweden, Croatia, and Cyprus have provided aircraft, while firefighters from Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Slovakia, and Serbia have joined the efforts on the ground.

Southern European countries, including Greece, are particularly susceptible to wildfires due to their hot and dry summers. European Union officials attribute the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires to climate change, with 2022 already marking the second-worst year for wildfire damage in recorded history, following 2017.

While the causes of the two largest fires in Greece remain unknown, authorities suspect arson or negligence in some smaller blazes. Law enforcement agencies have made several arrests in connection with intentional fire-starting incidents. Greece has enacted wildfire prevention regulations, typically in effect from May to October, to restrict activities that may contribute to the outbreak of fires.

However, despite such efforts, the challenges posed by wildfire prevention and suppression persist, underscoring the need for continued vigilance, cooperation, and community awareness. By working together and implementing effective measures, countries can mitigate the devastating impact of wildfires and protect both lives and valuable natural resources.

FAQs

• What is the current status of the wildfires in Greece?

The wildfires in Greece are still active, with firefighters and international support working to control the blazes. Efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of affected areas and prevent further damage.

• What is the cause of these wildfires?

The causes of the wildfires are still under investigation, although there are suspicions of arson and negligence in some instances. Lightning strikes have also been attributed to starting fires in certain areas.

• How are other European countries helping Greece?

Several European countries, including Germany, Sweden, Croatia, and Cyprus, have dispatched aircraft to support firefighting efforts in Greece. Additionally, firefighters from Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Slovakia, and Serbia are providing assistance on the ground.

• How does climate change contribute to wildfires in Europe?

European Union officials assert that climate change plays a significant role in the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in Europe. Rising temperatures and dry conditions create favorable conditions for fire outbreaks, making wildfires more challenging to control and extinguish.

• What measures has Greece taken to prevent wildfires?

Greece has implemented wildfire prevention regulations that are effective from May to October. These regulations aim to minimize activities that increase the risk of fire, such as burning dried vegetation and using outdoor barbecues. The enforcement of these regulations is vital in reducing the likelihood of wildfires.

(Source: AP News)