A recent drone attack in the Syrian city of Homs has resulted in the death of both civilians and military personnel, according to Syrian state television. The attack occurred during a packed graduating ceremony for military officers. While the exact number of casualties has not been specified, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor based in Britain, reported over 60 deaths, including civilians and military personnel, with dozens more injured.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Syrian military has accused insurgents supported by undisclosed international forces. In response to the incident, the Syrian military has vowed to retaliate forcefully against these terrorist organizations wherever they may be located.

In addition to the drone attack, the Syrian government has also carried out shelling in the rebel-held northwestern part of the country. In one instance, a village was targeted, resulting in the death of at least five civilians and the injury of several others. The shelling is said to be part of the Syrian government’s response to armed insurgent groups in the region.

Meanwhile, in northeastern Syria, Turkish drone attacks have targeted oil fields and infrastructure across the enclave. The Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the United States, reported that the attacks resulted in the death of six security force members and two civilians. These attacks are believed to be a response to the alleged alliance between the Syrian Kurdish militia and Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

The ongoing violence in Syria continues to claim innocent lives and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the country. The majority of the population residing in the rebel-held enclave lives in poverty and relies on humanitarian aid for survival. The international community must seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict and prioritize the well-being of the Syrian people.