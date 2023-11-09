Typhoon Haikui Strikes Taiwan, Causing Evacuations and Power Outages

Typhoon Haikui made landfall in Taiwan, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and power outages. Thousands of households were plunged into darkness as the first major storm to directly hit the island in four years swept across the region. More than 7,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, and hundreds of flights were cancelled. The storm resulted in more than 40 reported injuries, including two individuals who were hit by a falling tree in Hualien county.

As the typhoon descended upon Taiwan, residents took precautionary measures, staying indoors and away from windows. Powerful gusts of wind uprooted trees and sent water tanks flying through the air. Despite the potential dangers, some locals were captivated by the sight of massive waves at the harbor before the storm made landfall.

Throughout the day, over 119,000 households lost power, mainly in the southern and eastern regions. However, by nightfall, power had been restored to more than half of those affected. The typhoon continued its path southwest, reaching moderate intensity near the city of Kaohsiung. The central weather bureau forecasted heavy rains in several mountainous areas, including Yilan, Hualien, Taitung, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung.

Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, urged citizens to ensure their safety by making necessary preparations and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities. The military also mobilized personnel and equipment to areas expected to be most impacted by the storm.

Although Typhoon Haikui is not expected to be as severe as Typhoon Saola, which recently triggered the highest threat level in Hong Kong and southern China, it still poses a significant risk for landslides and rockfalls in surrounding communities. As the island braces for the storm’s aftermath, the resilience of the Taiwanese people will once again be put to the test.