In a devastating turn of events, the Gaza Strip has witnessed the loss of more than 20,000 lives in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. This staggering death toll has surpassed any previous conflict in the region and has left an indelible mark on the history of Gaza.

The conflict began on October 7 when Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. In response, Israel initiated a full-scale bombardment of Gaza, coupled with a ground invasion. This relentless onslaught has claimed the lives of nearly 1 in 100 people living in the Strip.

The Gaza Health Ministry recently reported that a total of 20,057 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since October 7. This number is significantly higher than the estimated 15,000 Palestinians who lost their lives during the violence following the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, commonly referred to as the Nakba or “the catastrophe.”

The rate of death among the population in Gaza is reminiscent of the casualty rates seen in 20th-century wars, illustrating the magnitude of destruction witnessed in the 21st century. Neta C. Crawford, the co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University, states that this level of devastation is unprecedented and goes beyond the norms of modern warfare.

FAQs

Why do news outlets and the U.N. rely on the Gaza Health Ministry for death tolls?

News outlets and international organizations have historically relied on the Gaza Health Ministry for death tolls due to its proven reliability, direct access to hospitals and morgues, and responsibility for issuing death certificates to Palestinians in the enclave. Although Israeli and U.S. officials have questioned the figures, citing concerns about the ministry’s affiliation with Hamas and its failure to distinguish between combatants and civilians, the international community has seen no reason to doubt the accuracy of the reported numbers in the absence of an alternative source.

Why is counting the dead in times of war challenging?

The process of accurately counting the dead in times of war is inherently challenging. The Gaza Health Ministry temporarily paused its death toll updates due to communication outages and restricted access to besieged hospitals. The United Nations, which often provides its own counts after conflicts, currently relies on the Gaza Health Ministry for numbers due to limited available information. While the U.N. acknowledges the potential for inaccuracies in the reported figures, it has yet to find any reason to doubt the overall reliability of these statistics.

Amidst the chaos and destruction in Gaza, a team of academic experts from Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health conducted a study to assess the accuracy of the Gaza Health Ministry’s death toll. They found “no evidence” of inflated mortality rates, indicating that the actual death toll might be even higher due to the challenges involved in verifying bodies buried under rubble and the strain on the healthcare system.

The Toll of Devastating Bombardments

The bombardment of Gaza, particularly in the northern areas, has been alarmingly intense. The densely populated enclave, with its more than 2 million inhabitants residing in crowded cities and refugee camps, combined with the presence of military facilities in civilian areas, has contributed to a significant number of casualties.

Analysts have suggested that the high level of destruction, especially in the north, suggests the utilization of large bombs like the 2,000-pound Mark 84 bombs. Astonishingly, almost half of the munitions used by Israel in Gaza since the start of the war have been unguided bombs, as revealed by a U.S. intelligence assessment. This disproportionate use of unguided bombs by a technologically advanced military like the Israel Defense Forces raises concerns about the impact on civilian lives.

The rate of death shows no signs of slowing down as the conflict drags on. From October 7 to November 24, an average of 277 deaths per day were recorded in Gaza. Since the resumption of fighting on December 1, that number has surged to over 300 daily deaths, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

A Plea for Change

With mounting international pressure, the Biden administration has urged Israel to reconsider the intensity of its operations in Gaza. Concerned about the indiscriminate bombings and the declining global support for Israel, President Biden has expressed his empathy for the Israeli people. However, some criticize the lack of equal empathy for the people of Gaza who have borne the brunt of the devastating consequences.

While the world grapples with finding a solution to this ongoing conflict, the unbearable loss of lives in Gaza serves as a painful reminder of the urgent need for peace, compassion, and a commitment to international humanitarian principles.

