Severe Flooding in Libya: Devastating Consequences Unveiled

In recent news, the eastern part of Libya has been hit by a destructive storm named Storm Daniel, resulting in severe flooding that has left more than 2,000 people feared dead. While the exact death toll remains unconfirmed, the gravity of the situation cannot be ignored.

Reports state that residential neighborhoods have vanished as torrents of water swept them into the sea, taking thousands of residents with them. This catastrophic event is unprecedented in Libya, as stated by the head of Libya’s eastern parliament-backed government, Osama Hamad.

Images and videos shared on social media platforms depict the extent of the devastation caused by the flooding. Submerged cars, collapsed buildings, and fast-flowing water in the streets showcase the severity of the situation.

With communication lines down in the affected city of Derna, the Red Crescent has reported that an estimated 150 to 250 people have lost their lives. Hospitals in Bayda have been forced to evacuate due to severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall.

The storm responsible for this calamity, Storm Daniel, was the remnants of a powerful low-pressure system. After causing catastrophic flooding in Greece, it entered the Mediterranean and transformed into a medicane, a tropical-like cyclone.

Medicanes can bring hazardous conditions similar to tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic or typhoons in the Pacific, posing risks not commonly associated with the Mediterranean Sea and its coastal regions.

The remnants of Storm Daniel are currently affecting northern Libya and are expected to move eastward towards northern Egypt. The forecast predicts up to 50mm of rainfall in the next two days, significantly surpassing the average September rainfall of less than 10mm in this region.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya is closely monitoring this emergency situation caused by the severe weather conditions in the eastern region of the country. Immediate assistance is required to alleviate the suffering of the affected population.