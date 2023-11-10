UN Report: Over 200 Afghan Government Officials and Security Forces Killed Since Taliban Takeover

A recent report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has revealed that more than 200 former Afghan government officials and security forces have been killed by the Taliban in the two years since the group took control of the country. This is just one of the shocking findings in a report that also highlights numerous human rights violations committed by the Taliban.

The UNAMA report documents “at least 800 human rights violations” by the Taliban, including enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment, and threats. The killings of former government officials and security forces are a deeply concerning part of these violations.

According to the report, Afghan National Army members faced the greatest risk of experiencing human rights violations, followed by police officers and National Directorate of Security officials. At least 218 of these violations were extrajudicial killings targeting former government officials and security forces.

The report provides chilling accounts of how individuals were detained by Taliban security forces before being killed. Some were taken to detention facilities and killed while in custody, while others were taken to unknown locations and murdered, with their bodies either dumped or handed over to their families.

The UNAMA report also highlights specific incidents to demonstrate the brutality of the killings. In one case in Faryab province, a former Afghan policeman was shot and killed by a Taliban security force member as he was on his way to dinner at a relative’s house. The victim had allegedly been involved in the killing of the perpetrator’s brother during the previous conflict.

Torture and ill-treatment were also extensively documented, with over 144 cases reported. Former government and military members were subjected to beatings with pipes and cables, along with verbal threats and abuse. Additionally, more than 424 arbitrary arrests and detentions were recorded.

These shocking violations of human rights are reported to have occurred in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, with the highest number of incidents in Kabul, Kandahar, and Balkh. The report paints a devastating picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces since the Taliban takeover.

In response to the UNAMA report, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urged the Taliban to consider its findings and uphold their obligations under international human rights law. He called for the prevention of further violations and the holding of perpetrators accountable.

It is important to note that the Taliban-led foreign ministry has dismissed the findings of the report. However, the evidence presented in the UNAMA report demonstrates the urgent need for action to protect the human rights of individuals in Afghanistan.

Sources: UNAMA report