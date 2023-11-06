Tragedy Strikes Venice: Bus Accident Claims Lives of Foreign Tourists

In a devastating incident near Venice, Italy, a bus carrying foreign tourists skidded off an elevated overpass, plummeted about 15 meters (50 feet), and burst into flames. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of over 20 lives, with 18 people sustaining injuries. The bus crashed through a barrier before landing on electricity lines, causing a catastrophic inferno.

The Mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, expressed his grief, describing the scene as apocalyptic. He declared an official period of mourning in honor of the victims. The precise cause of the accident remains uncertain, leaving the community in shock and searching for answers.

Renato Boraso, a Venice City Councillor, revealed that the bus was carrying 40 passengers, 21 of whom tragically lost their lives. The injured individuals, some in critical condition, were rushed to nearby hospitals, raising concerns that the death toll may rise further. This distressing situation has plunged the city into profound mourning.

The victims hailed from different countries, with five from Ukraine and one from Germany. Passengers from France and Croatia were also onboard the ill-fated bus. The extent of the damage was severe, making the rescue operation challenging for firefighters. Despite their best efforts, the recovery process continued late into the night to ensure no passengers remained trapped in the wreckage.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, expressed the difficulty in comprehending how such a tragedy could occur. The electric bus involved in the accident was relatively new, and the street itself was not known for posing particular risks. Investigation into the incident is underway to determine the specific cause.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, extended heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families, and friends. This accident serves as a sobering reminder of the country’s history of deadly bus crashes, including the 2017 incident near Verona that claimed the lives of Hungarian students and the 2013 viaduct plunge in southern Italy that resulted in 40 fatalities.

As the Venice community grapples with the enormity of this tragedy, they unite in grief over the lives lost and extend their support to those affected by the accident. May this incident urge authorities to prioritize road safety measures and prevent further heart-wrenching incidents of this nature.