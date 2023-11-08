The Effect of Internal Displacement on Lebanon’s Deteriorating Situation

The influx of thousands of internally displaced people is exacerbating an already deteriorating situation in Lebanon, according to a representative from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Since early October, over 19,000 individuals have been displaced within Lebanon due to escalating tensions near the Israel-Lebanon border resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The IOM has been tracking the movement of people since October 8, revealing that most of the displacement is occurring in southern Lebanon, with some individuals also fleeing from other areas. Mohammed Ali Abunajela, a spokesperson for the IOM, predicts that the number of displaced individuals will continue to rise as cross-border tensions persist.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has taken a devastating toll, with Israeli authorities reporting that at least 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attack. In response, Israel has launched intense airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 5,000 people, predominantly civilians according to Palestinian authorities.

On top of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon has intensified its attacks on Israeli targets, leading to Israeli cross-border strikes on Lebanon and limited infiltration attempts by Palestinian groups into Israel. This escalatory cycle of violence has further fueled fears of armed groups joining the conflict.

Regrettably, the movement of displaced individuals is straining the already strained resources of host communities in Lebanon. Abunajela highlights the country’s deteriorating economic situation and the rise in poverty as compounding factors. With Lebanon already grappling with an economic crisis, hosting displaced individuals adds additional pressure to resources.

The coastal city of Tyre, located around 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the border, has become a refuge for many who have fled southern Lebanon. However, this influx of displaced individuals is burdening both the families hosting them and the government. Inaya Ezzeddine, a lawmaker from Tyre, expresses concern over the economic crisis and the lack of provisions for the displaced. She also highlights the challenges of using schools as shelters, as it disrupts education for local students.

As tensions soar along the Israel-Lebanon border, there are growing fears that armed groups, particularly Hezbollah, may become directly involved to support Hamas. Hezbollah has already suffered significant casualties, with 27 of its fighters reportedly killed since October 7. Lebanese security sources also report the deaths of 11 fighters from Palestinian groups allied with Hezbollah. In response, Israel has lost seven troops in the border area.

The escalation of hostilities and the resulting internal displacement paint a grim picture for Lebanon. Urgent measures are needed to address the economic crisis and provide support to the host communities and displaced individuals who are caught in the midst of this tragic situation.