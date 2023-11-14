Thousands Rally in France to Denounce Antisemitism Amidst Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

More than 180,000 people, including 100,000 in Paris, came together in a peaceful march on Sunday to protest against the rise of antisemitism in France during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The call for the protest was made by the leaders of the upper and lower houses of parliament, and it saw a diverse group of politicians, including representatives from the left, the right, and centrists, marching side by side in the French capital.

The march was held amidst tight security, with 3,000 police officers deployed along the route. It was a powerful display of unity and solidarity against rising antisemitism, which has caused alarm in France, home to the largest Jewish population in Europe. Due to France’s dark history of collaboration with the Nazis during World War II, acts of antisemitism today serve as painful reminders of past wounds.

During the march, participants held French flags, emphasizing their protest against violence, antisemitism, and the infiltration of political extremism in society. Families of the victims and those missing or held hostage in the initial attack by Hamas also took part, along with individuals and organizations advocating for the release of those held in Gaza.

The sheer number of people who attended the march gave hope to those affected by antisemitism in France. It was seen as a meaningful and symbolic gesture, reassuring Jewish communities that they are not alone. Nonetheless, the question remains: what actions will be taken tomorrow to address and combat antisemitism?

The massive show of solidarity also highlighted the fact that the majority of French citizens stand against violence and hate directed at any religious or ethnic group. This sentiment was echoed by prominent figures, including Yonathan Arfi, the president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF), who emphasized the need for concrete measures against antisemitism. Israeli-French actor Tomer Sisley also stressed the importance of unity, stating that the march represented the solidarity of the French people, transcending religious and ethnic divisions.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has contributed to a surge in antisemitic incidents across France, with over 1,000 acts of violence targeting Jews reported in the past month. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the protest, denouncing the unacceptable resurgence of antisemitism and promising to prosecute and punish the perpetrators. In a letter published in Le Parisien newspaper, Macron called on the nation to stand united, uphold its values, and work towards peace and security in the Middle East.

While Macron did not attend the march in person, he pledged his support from afar, reaffirming his commitment to unifying the country and upholding its values. The march served as a powerful reminder that France must remain steadfast in its fight against antisemitism and work towards creating a society where all citizens, including its Jewish population, feel safe and secure.