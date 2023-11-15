Thousands Gather Across France to Denounce Antisemitism and Call for Unity

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in cities across France on Sunday to rally against the alarming increase in antisemitic acts. This surge has been linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has heightened tensions not only in France but also in other parts of Europe.

The largest demonstration took place in Paris, where an estimated 105,000 people joined the march. This marked the largest mobilization against antisemitism since the protest against the desecration of the Jewish cemetery in Carpentras in 1990. The crowd in the capital included political figures such as Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, who together held a banner proclaiming, “For the Republic, against antisemitism.”

Similar protests were held in cities like Nice, Lyon, and Marseille, with a total of over 182,000 people participating nationwide. The rallies aimed to send a clear message against antisemitism and show solidarity with the country’s Jewish community.

French President Emmanual Macron has been vocal about condemning the concerning rise in antisemitic acts. In a letter published in Le Parisien, Macron expressed his outrage at the “unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism.” He disclosed that over 1,000 antisemitic incidents occurred in France within a single month, three times more than the previous year’s total.

While Macron did not physically participate in the march, he reiterated his stance in a social media post, emphasizing that a France where Jewish citizens live in fear is not truly France. He expressed his firm belief in a country that does not tolerate intolerance of any kind.

Macron’s calls for a ceasefire and his statement regarding the protection of civilian populations in the Israel-Hamas conflict drew attention from various corners of the world. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong acknowledged his comments, expressing the desire for progress towards a ceasefire but highlighting the importance of a balanced approach that takes into account the ongoing situation.

In addition to the demonstrations against antisemitism in France, pro-Palestinian rallies also took place across Europe. In London, around 300,000 people marched through the streets to demand a ceasefire. However, the rally faced aggression from counter-protesters, and arrests were made after clashes with the police.

Similar pro-Palestinian demonstrations were held in Frankfurt, Barcelona, and Brussels, showcasing widespread support for the Palestinian cause.

The gatherings in France and throughout Europe reflect a growing concern about the rise of antisemitism and the need for unity in the face of divisive conflicts. These events serve as reminders that it is crucial for societies to come together and denounce hatred, while also promoting understanding and empathy.

