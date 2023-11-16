Pakistan Grapples with Massive Evacuations Amidst Devastating Floods

Multan, Pakistan – Over the course of the last three weeks, rescue workers have successfully relocated more than 100,000 individuals from flood-affected regions in Punjab province, according to officials on Wednesday. The evacuation efforts were intensified after the Sutlej River began to overflow, resulting in the inundation of numerous districts. The majority of evacuations were concentrated in Bahawalpur and Kasur districts.

The process of evacuating residents commenced in July when neighboring India diverted water from dams into the Ravi River, subsequently impacting areas in Pakistan. The situation worsened with heavy rainfall causing the Sutlej River to flood, prompting authorities to take immediate action in relocating individuals residing nearby. Although water levels in the Ravi River are currently reported to be normal, the levels in the Sutlej River are expected to rise in the coming week, as stated by the national disaster management agency.

Authorities in Pakistan grapple with the aftermath of last summer’s catastrophic floods that affected a staggering 33 million people and resulted in the loss of 1,739 lives. The economic damage caused by these floods amounted to a staggering $30 billion, a challenge that continues to haunt the nation.

As the monsoon season, which commenced in July and extends until September, prolongs its course, Pakistan remains on high alert. The ongoing evacuations stand as a testament to the nation’s unwavering commitment to protect its citizens and minimize the impact of natural disasters.

