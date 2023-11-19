Pashinian Urges Azerbaijan to Commit to Peace Principles Amid Diplomatic Rift

In the latest development of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has called on Azerbaijan to publicly commit to three principles for achieving peace. Speaking at the fall session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Pashinian expressed his frustration that the two sides are still “speaking different diplomatic languages” in their negotiations.

Pashinian emphasized that the agreed-upon principles are crucial for establishing trust and paving the way for a peaceful resolution. However, he lamented that Azerbaijan has not made a public commitment to these principles, creating a climate of mistrust. He further warned that the rhetoric from Azerbaijani officials raises concerns about the possibility of renewed military aggression against Armenia.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh has a long and complicated history. The region, which was a majority ethnic-Armenian enclave since the collapse of the Soviet Union, has been a point of contention between the two countries, leading to two wars in the last three decades.

Following intense negotiations and mediation by the European Union, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders agreed on three key principles for peace. These include recognizing each other’s territorial integrity, basing the delimitation of borders on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, and opening regional trade, transport, and communication while respecting sovereign jurisdictions.

However, Pashinian expressed concern that Azerbaijan’s refusal to acknowledge these principles undermines the progress made in the peace process. He accused Azerbaijani officials of using provocative language, referring to Armenia as “Western Azerbaijan,” and interpreting it as a sign of preparation for another conflict.

The diplomatic rift between the two countries extends beyond their failure to agree on the principles for peace. Azerbaijan recently announced that it would not participate in normalization talks with Armenia at the foreign-minister level, citing “one-sided and biased remarks” made by a U.S. Assistant Secretary of State. Similarly, Azerbaijan withdrew from meetings planned by the European Union, and President Ilham Aliyev refused to attend negotiations mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the EU’s Charles Michel.

Despite these challenges, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly expressed hope for a peaceful resolution. President Pia Kauma welcomed Armenia’s interest in reaching a deal with Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in the peace process. She called on both countries to seize this opportunity to forge a new path based on peaceful coexistence, mutual security, and economic prosperity.

