New Article: Devastating Earthquake Strikes Northwestern China, Leaving a Trail of Destruction

In the dead of night, a powerful earthquake rattled the northwestern regions of China near the border of Gansu and Qinghai provinces, unleashing chaos and tragedy. The shallow quake, measuring 6.2 magnitude, caught the sleeping residents off guard, claiming more than 100 lives and causing extensive damage to the affected areas.

According to state news agency Xinhua, the earthquake struck at midnight in Gansu Province, close to the border with Qinghai. Reports from state media revealed that the tremors reached as far as Xi’an, located approximately 570 kilometers (350 miles) away from the epicenter in northern Shaanxi province.

Tragically, the provincial authorities in Gansu confirmed that 105 people have lost their lives and 397 others were injured as a result of the disaster. Furthermore, over 4,700 houses suffered damage due to the powerful tremor. The disruption caused by the quake also resulted in power and water supply disruptions in various villages, as reported by Xinhua.

The quake also had devastating consequences in the city of Haidong, located in Qinghai. At least 11 people lost their lives in the city, which is situated around 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of the provincial capital, Lanzhou.

Witnesses close to the epicenter described the moment of the quake as a terrifying ordeal. Buildings collapsed, forcing residents to swiftly evacuate. One witness, Qin, recounted the harrowing experience of fleeing from his 16th-floor apartment with his family, braving sub-zero temperatures. The urgency of the situation was palpable as people scrambled to safety.

Supreme efforts were promptly initiated for search and rescue operations, backed by the urgent call from Chinese President Xi Jinping for all-out efforts. Approximately 1,500 firefighters were swiftly deployed, with a further 1,500 standing by. Additionally, over 300 officers and soldiers were mobilized to provide immediate disaster relief. Vital supplies such as drinking water, blankets, stoves, and instant noodles were dispatched to the ravaged areas.

The US Geological Survey initially reported the quake’s magnitude as 5.9, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured it as 6.1. Multiple aftershocks followed the initial jolt, further unsettling a region already shaken.

Gansu, with a population of around 26 million, encompasses parts of the vast Gobi Desert. The province is susceptible to earthquakes, given its location on the eastern boundary of the tectonically active Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.

While this earthquake serves as a grim reminder of the region’s seismic vulnerability, it is crucial to acknowledge the resilience of the affected communities. In the wake of past catastrophic disasters such as the 2008 Sichuan earthquake and the devastating Tangshan earthquake of 1976, the people of China have shown remarkable strength and unity in overcoming adversity.

FAQ:

Q: How many casualties were reported in the earthquake?

A: Over 100 people lost their lives in the earthquake, with many more injured.

Q: Which provinces were affected by the earthquake?

A: The earthquake struck near the border of Gansu and Qinghai provinces in northwestern China.

Q: Were there any significant damages caused by the earthquake?

A: Yes, over 4,700 houses suffered damage, and power and water supplies were disrupted in some affected villages.

Q: How far from the epicenter did the tremors reach?

A: The tremors were felt as far as Xi’an, located approximately 570 kilometers (350 miles) away from the epicenter.

Sources:

a href=’https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/6/earthquake-strikes-northwestern-china-leaving-deaths-and-damage’>Al Jazeera